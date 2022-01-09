Horton family tries to rebuild with community behind them

Mason, who attends Piney Grove Elementary School, “knows, but it doesn’t really register to him what just happened,” Ron says. “Tre absolutely knows and I believe it’s affected him for sure. We’ve tried to process it with him a bit and just let him know it’s going to be OK and that we have people who are really supporting us and are in our corner.”

The family first found shelter at a nearby motel, so that the boys could get back to school as soon as possible and Ron and Christan could be near the home to work with their insurance company and “sift through and see if there are a few things we can salvage,” Ron says. They moved into a larger suite on Thursday.

The next challenge is finding a rental property to give the Hortons some stability and “so that we can know specifically the things we need,” Ron says. “Right now I don’t have a place to store things that people want to give or donate, furniture, couches, bedroom sets … Until I can pin that down I just don’t know.”