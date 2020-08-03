GREENSBORO — Recently divorced, Roger Boltin describes himself as a paycheck-to-paycheck kind of guy.
So when he received his $1,200 stimulus check earlier this year, he did something he’d sweated over — literally. He got the air conditioning fixed on his car.
“I’d let some things I needed to do just pass me by, and that was the first on the list,” said Boltin, who received his check about a month after Congress approved the stimulus package in March.
“Especially with summer coming up,” Boltin said. “The last two summers were just miserable.”
Boltin is among the majority of people who used the stimulus money for expenses, according to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. As of July 17, more that 5 million North Carolinians received a total of $8.6 billion from the stimulus checks approved by Congress in March, according to the IRS.
As part of its Household Pulse Survey, designed to provide insights into how Americans are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau asked people how they used or planned to use their stimulus money.
The data, also broken down by state, showed 87.4% of North Carolinian respondents received or expected to receive the initial $1,200 stimulus check – slightly higher than the national figure of 85.6%. Those checks started trickling into bank accounts in April.
In data collected July 9 through 14, the North Carolina responses show that of those who received or planned to receive a stimulus check:
• 72% said the money would mostly go toward expenses, compared with 75% nationwide.
• 14% said the money would mostly go toward paying off debt, compared with 14% nationwide.
• 14% said the money would mostly go toward their savings, compared with 11% nationwide.
Census Bureau economist Charles Adam Bee said North Carolinians’ spending mostly mirrors the national data.
However, he noted two areas where state residents spent more of their money: Utilities (natural gas, electricity, cable, internet, cellphone) and vehicle payments.
Seventy-three percent of North Carolinians spent the money on utilities versus 63% nationally, and 34% spent the money on vehicle payments versus 28% nationally.
UNCG professor Martin Andersen, a health economist who has been studying research related to COVID-19, said the North Carolina statistics show a lot of the money is being spent on food, clothing and household supplies.
“It’s sort of the place where you would kind of hope this money would be used," he said.
Andersen said the state statistics show younger people are more likely to use the money to pay off debt, while older people were more likely to use it for either expenses or savings.
"Which sort of make sense," he said, "with issues like the student debt crisis ... younger people tend to carry fairly high debt loads at the moment."
Andersen also noted how people of different races are using the money.
“We see a pattern where non-Hispanic whites, for example, are going to be able to either pay off debt or save the stimulus money, relative to everyone else in the state.”
Among whites, 15% reported the money would be used to pay off debt and 20% planned to save it.
Among Hispanics or Latinos, 20% planned to pay off debts and 5% planned to save it.
These numbers were much lower among Blacks, with 8% paying off debts and 3% putting it toward savings.
Nineteen percent of Asians planned to pay off debt and 3% planned to save the money.
People with less than a high school diploma used the money mostly for expenses (93%), while 58% of those with a bachelor’s degree or higher used the money for this.
“In some ways, that makes sense because while lots of people lost their jobs, (people with less education) are less likely to have savings that they can dip into,” Andersen said. “That’s a significant contributor to some of the differences we’re seeing in the data of who is and isn’t ... spending the money versus saving the money.”
Andersen said he wished the data drilled down far enough to see what’s going on at the regional level.
“It’s not telling us what’s going on in eastern North Carolina, western North Carolina or the center of the state,” he said.
“There are different rates of COVID-19 going around in those different areas and we don’t see any of that information here,” Andersen said. “That would be very interesting to know and how that is affecting this behavior.”
Areas of the state with less COVID-19 circulating may need the stimulus payments less because more people may be working and more businesses may be open, he said.
“In an area where it’s still pretty rough, where’s there’s lots of disease transmission, lots of reasons to worry and many fewer businesses open — in that situation, this stimulus payment is super important,” Anderson said.
A second round of stimulus checks is being debated by Congress and the White House.
Boltin said if he gets a second stimulus check, he’ll probably use it to pay off some bills and maybe get a new TV. “Mine’s pretty old,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.