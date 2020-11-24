How parents can still claim their $335 checks

Some North Carolina parents wishing to claim their $335 state Extra Credit Grant check have less than two weeks to do so.
The organizers of 335forNC.com have reopened the application process for Extra Credit Grants to support low-income families in North Carolina struggling to make ends meet amid the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.
While the deadline was initially back in October, after successful legal action, the new deadline is 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Made possible by federal coronavirus relief funds, the NC Extra Credit Grant program provides substantial financial relief for families who desperately need it.
In early September, the North Carolina legislature passed a coronavirus relief act providing for $335 Extra Credit Grant payments to North Carolina residents meant to offset the costs of virtual learning and childcare for their children during the pandemic.
Eligible middle- and high-income families were set to receive grants automatically through N.C. tax filings; however, many low-income families with annual incomes of $20,000 or less could only receive an Extra Credit Grant if they submitted an application to the NCDOR by Oct. 15.
At this time, only 15,000 families applied to receive a $335 check from the state, and the rest (tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of eligible low-income families) were set to receive nothing.
Eligible families are encouraged to apply for the credit as soon as possible.
According to a news release sent by the Charlotte Center for Legal advocacy, for a parent living on minimum wage, $335 is more than a week's pay.
"For every 3,000 Extra Credit Grant applications received through 335forNC.com, $1 million will directly support children living in poverty," the organization said in the release.
"Eligible families who did not get the opportunity to apply for an Extra Credit Grant before the Oct. 15, deadline are encouraged to apply. People should plan to apply for an Extra Credit Grant if they did not file a 2019 state tax return solely because their gross income for 2019 was below state requirements (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year, if married)," the release continues.
Eligible applicants need to have at least one qualifying child aged 16 or younger in 2019, and must have been a North Carolina resident for all of 2019.
