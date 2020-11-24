How parents can still claim their $335 checks

Some North Carolina parents wishing to claim their $335 state Extra Credit Grant check have less than two weeks to do so.

The organizers of 335forNC.com have reopened the application process for Extra Credit Grants to support low-income families in North Carolina struggling to make ends meet amid the economic hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the deadline was initially back in October, after successful legal action, the new deadline is 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

Made possible by federal coronavirus relief funds, the NC Extra Credit Grant program provides substantial financial relief for families who desperately need it.

In early September, the North Carolina legislature passed a coronavirus relief act providing for $335 Extra Credit Grant payments to North Carolina residents meant to offset the costs of virtual learning and childcare for their children during the pandemic.

Eligible middle- and high-income families were set to receive grants automatically through N.C. tax filings; however, many low-income families with annual incomes of $20,000 or less could only receive an Extra Credit Grant if they submitted an application to the NCDOR by Oct. 15.