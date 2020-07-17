GREENSBORO — When Renea Myers found out Guilford County Schools was considering keeping high school students home to learn remotely while sending younger children to school, she wasn't thrilled.
So she and some fellow parents decided to start a petition to convince the Guilford County Board of Education to support one of the other two options Superintendent Sharon Contreras is proposing — options that were laid out Tuesday during a school board meeting.
Myers felt if elementary and middle schoolers were going to receive classroom instruction, high school students should, too.
"Anytime you put a plan forth like that, it should be fair to all the students," Myers said. "We just felt like it wasn’t fair to leave them out of these scenarios."
As school board members consider ways for Guilford County students to be educated in the coronavirus age, there are no shortage of opinions from parents and others about how that should be done. Some want to maximize classroom time for students. Others, like grandparent Bennie Jackson, think the district should focus more on remote learning.
"Put the money into getting tablets for all the kids," he said.
With the academic year starting Aug. 17, a lot of eyes are on the school board's much-anticipated decision, which is expected July 28. Whatever they decide, it will very likely have huge consequences for students and their families.
"I’ve been glued to every piece of information I can get my hands on," said Kelly Burkett, a parent and teaching assistant.
Gov. Roy Cooper has told North Carolina school districts they can either use remote learning or return to in-person instruction with students, teachers and staff spaced the obligatory 6 feet apart. However, to ensure social distancing, school districts are finding they would need a blend of virtual and in-person instruction.
With the state seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases dating back to early June, Contreras said during the school board meeting on Tuesday she wants to begin the academic year with five weeks of remote learning. She then hopes to bring students back under one of three scenarios.
Her preference is to have either grades K-8 or K-9 receive in-person instruction — Contreras wants to ensure young students learn the basics — while leaving high school students to take online courses from home. That would, in turn, free up classroom space in high schools for the lower grades to move in and spread out.
However, Contreras said Tuesday she's not sure if the district has the staffing needed to make that happen.
Burkett, whose children will be in the second, sixth and eighth grades, said she likes the idea. She admitted she might feel differently if one her kids was in high school, but also thinks older kids are better equipped to handle online learning than younger children.
The other two scenarios Contreras proposed Tuesday involve a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. In one scenario, a group of students would be in class on Mondays and Tuesdays and another group would attend Thursdays and Fridays. The days not spent in school would be devoted to distance learning.
In another scenario, two groups would attend on alternate weeks. So one group would attend a week and learn remotely the next week.
Parents also have the option of applying to one of the district's new virtual academies.
Maud Clapp, a grandparent to five students, said it would be better to keep school buildings closed in order to minimize the risk of anyone being infected with COVID-19.
"I know the teachers need a job, but can't you do it from home?" she asked.
For parent Jaime Austyn, the possibility that in-person instruction might be delayed five weeks is troubling. One of her children attends Haynes-Inman, a special-education school in Jamestown, and requires a wide range of care.
"She did not thrive from March through June," Austyn said. "I felt heartbroken, because, you know, you want to give your children the best."
