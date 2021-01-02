How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

U.S. House

Coronavirus relief payments: The House has passed the Caring For Americans with Supplemental Help Act. The bill would increase from $600 to $2,000 the amount sent to individuals from the federal government for the purpose of providing relief for financial harms linked to COVID-19. The vote on Monday, Dec. 28, was 275-134.

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District

Nays: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

Overriding veto of military bill: The House has voted to override President Trump's veto of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act, to authorize 2021 military spending programs. The vote to override on Monday, Dec. 28, was 322-87, with a two-thirds majority required.

Not voting: Walker

Nays: Budd

U.S. Senate