WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Wisconsin judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brett H. Ludwig to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Ludwig has been a bankruptcy judge in the district since 2017, and before that was a commercial lawyer in Milwaukee. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 9, was 91-5.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Pennsylvania judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Christy Criswell Wiegand to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Wiegand has been an assistant U.S. attorney and civil attorney in the district since 2004; before that, she was a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 9, was 82-14.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Michigan judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Hala Y. Jarbou to serve as a judge on the U.S. District court for the Western District of Michigan. Jarbou has been a Michigan Circuit Court judge since 2015, and previously was an assistant U.S. attorney in Michigan and assisting prosecuting attorney for Oakland County. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 10, was 83-15.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Virginia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Thomas T. Cullen to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. Cullen was an assistant U.S. attorney in Virginia and North Carolina before going into private law practice, then became the U.S. attorney for the Western District in 2018. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 10, was 79-19.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
New York judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Diane Gujarati to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Gujarati has been an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York since 1999. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Further coronavirus relief: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a substitute amendment to a bill that would have spent about $500 billion on COVID-19-related unemployment benefits, support for businesses, and testing, prevention, and treatment programs at schools and elsewhere. The vote to end debate on Thursday, Sept. 10, was 52-47 nays, with a three-fifths majority needed for approval.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
