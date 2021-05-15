How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Burr

Nays: Tillis

Bank loans: The Senate has passed a resolution disapproving of and voiding an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulation issued in October 2020 that required a federally regulated bank to originate a given loan in order to be considered a lender. The vote on Tuesday, May 11, was 52-47.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Postal service: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ronald Stroman to serve as a U.S. Postal Service governor for a seven-year term ending in late 2028. The vote on Wednesday, May 12, was 66-32. In a separate vote, Stroman was confirmed for the remainder of a term ending in late 2021.

Nays: Burr, Tillis