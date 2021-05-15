How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act.
U.S. House
Orphan prescription drugs: The House has rejected the Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act. The bill would have prevented prescription drug manufacturers who receive orphan status for a drug from the Food and Drug Administration from using the same status for a newly approved drug that has an ingredient identical to the drug that received orphan status. The vote on Tuesday, May 11, was 250-168, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Passing legislation: The House has passed a motion to pass 16 different bills en bloc. Matters covered by the bills included suicide and addiction treatment, and mental health care. The vote on Wednesday, May 12, was 349-74.
Yeas: Manning
Debt collection: The House has passed the Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act. The bill would enact various measures that regulate debt collection and restrict collection practices. The vote on Thursday, May 13, was 215-207.
Yeas: Manning
Student mental health: The House has passed the Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act to require the Health and Human Services Department to develop a set of best practices for using behavioral intervention teams at schools. The vote on Thursday, May 13, was 323-93.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Health and Human Services: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrea Palm to serve as the Department of Health and Human Services' deputy secretary. Palm was a senior official at the agency, in various roles, during the Obama administration. The vote on Tuesday, May 11, was 61-37.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Education official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Cynthia Marten to serve as deputy secretary of education. Marten was superintendent of San Diego's public schools starting in 2013; previously, she was a teacher and principal at a San Diego elementary school. The vote on Tuesday, May 11, was 54-44.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Bank loans: The Senate has passed a resolution disapproving of and voiding an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulation issued in October 2020 that required a federally regulated bank to originate a given loan in order to be considered a lender. The vote on Tuesday, May 11, was 52-47.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Postal service: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ronald Stroman to serve as a U.S. Postal Service governor for a seven-year term ending in late 2028. The vote on Wednesday, May 12, was 66-32. In a separate vote, Stroman was confirmed for the remainder of a term ending in late 2021.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Second postal governor: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amber McReynolds to serve as a U.S. Postal Service governor for a five-year term ending in late 2026. McReynolds was an elections administrator for Denver from 2005 to 2018; since then, she has been chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute. The vote on Wednesday, May 13, was 59-38.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Commerce official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Donet Graves Jr., to serve as deputy commerce secretary. Graves was a counselor to Vice President Biden from 2014 to early 2017; he then became an executive at KeyBank. The vote on Wednesday, May 13, was 89-7.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service