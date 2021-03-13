How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Unionization: The House has passed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. The bill would change laws governing labor practices and unions, with the general goal of making it easier for workers to form unions. The vote on Tuesday, March 9, was 225-206.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Finalizing the stimulus bill: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act. The bill would spend $1.9 trillion on various measures, many of them related to COVID-19, including aid for states, an extension of unemployment benefits, education programs, an increased child tax credit, a higher federal minimum wage, and $1,400 payments for most taxpayers. The vote on Wednesday, March 10, was 220-211.
Yeas: Manning
Private gun sales: The House has passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act. The bill would outlaw private sales of firearms by unlicensed gun dealers if the buyer does not first go through a background check. The vote on Thursday, March 11, was 227-203.
Yeas: Manning
Background checks for gun purchases: The House has passed the Enhanced Background Checks Act to create stricter restrictions on the ability of federally licensed gun dealers to sell guns to buyers who have not passed an FBI background check. The vote on Thursday, March 11, was 219-210.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Federal minimum wage: The Senate has rejected a motion to waive budgetary discipline for an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have increased the federal minimum wage, in stages, to $15 an hour in 2026. The vote on March 5 was 42 yeas to 58 nays.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Unemployment benefits: The Senate has approved an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would extend unemployment benefits at the $300 a week level, through July 18, a shorter timespan than had been in the bill previously. The vote on March 5 was 50-49.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Taxing unemployment benefits: The Senate has approved an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would extend unemployment benefits through Sept. 5 and block recipients of the benefits from being taxed. The vote on March 6 was 50-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
School reopening plans: The Senate has approved an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act to require school districts receiving aid under the bill to take public input for their plans to resume regular, in-person schooling and publish the plans on district websites. The vote on March 6 was 51-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Schools and COVID-19: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have changed the bill's establishment of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund by increasing payments to school districts in exchange for them having open schools for more days of the week. The vote on March 6 was 48 yeas to 51 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Detecting fentanyl imports: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have increased funding for Customs and Border Protection efforts to detect fentanyl and other drugs by $300 million, and eliminated a bill provision establishing the Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund. The vote on March 6 was 48 yeas to 50 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Amtrak funding: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have cut funding for Amtrak programs in the Northeast and provided close to $1 billion for the Coast Guard to purchase HC-130J surveillance aircraft. The vote on March 6 was 47 yeas to 51 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
In-person schools: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have required public schools receiving funding under the bill to have plans to resume regular in-person schooling for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year and for the 2021-2022 school year. The vote on March 6 was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Stimulus checks and prisoners: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have blocked prison inmates from receiving the $1,400 checks given to most other Americans under the bill. The vote on March 6 was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Stimulus spending: The Senate has passed the American Rescue Plan Act. The bill would spend $1.9 trillion on various measures, many of them related to COVID-19, including aid for states, an extension of unemployment benefits, education programs, an increased child tax credit, a higher federal minimum wage, and $1,400 payments for most taxpayers. The vote on March 6 was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Housing secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marcia Fudge to serve as secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Fudge has been a House member, representing an Ohio district, since 2008. The vote on Wednesday, March 10, was 66-34.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Attorney general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Merrick Garland to serve as U.S. attorney general. Garland has been a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge since 1997. The vote on Wednesday, March 10, was 70-30.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
EPA administrator: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael Regan to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan has been the secretary of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality since January 2017, and previously was an EPA official during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. The vote on Wednesday, March 10, was 66-34.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
