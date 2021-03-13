How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Nays: Burr, Tillis

School reopening plans: The Senate has approved an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act to require school districts receiving aid under the bill to take public input for their plans to resume regular, in-person schooling and publish the plans on district websites. The vote on March 6 was 51-48.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Schools and COVID-19: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have changed the bill's establishment of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund by increasing payments to school districts in exchange for them having open schools for more days of the week. The vote on March 6 was 48 yeas to 51 nays.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Detecting fentanyl imports: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Act that would have increased funding for Customs and Border Protection efforts to detect fentanyl and other drugs by $300 million, and eliminated a bill provision establishing the Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund. The vote on March 6 was 48 yeas to 50 nays.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis