How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with its roll call votes, the House also passed these measures: the Cyber Sense Act, to require the secretary of Energy to establish a voluntary Cyber Sense program to test the cybersecurity of products and technologies intended for use in the bulk-power system; the Consumer Product Safety Inspection Enhancement Act, to support the Consumer Product Safety Commission's capability to protect consumers from unsafe consumer products; the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act, to increase the preference given, in awarding certain allergies and asthma-related grants, to states that require certain public schools to have allergies and asthma management programs; and the Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act, to establish a program to improve the identification, assessment, and treatment of patients in the emergency department who are at risk of suicide.
U.S. House
Presidential election: The House has passed a resolution reaffirming the House's commitment to an orderly and peaceful transfer of presidential power after the November election. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 29, was 397-5.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Disclosing ties to Uyghur labor: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act to require publicly traded companies to disclose whether they have business ties to China's Uyghur Autonomous Region in Xinjiang province. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 30, was 253-163.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Disease therapies: The House has passed the Timely ReAuthorization of Necessary Stem-cell Programs Lends Access to Needed Therapies Act. The bill would reauthorize a program for transplanting umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow to adults and children suffering from various diseases. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 30, was unanimous with 414 yeas.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Further COVID-19 spending: The House has approved an amendment to the America's Conservation Enhancement Act. The amendment would spend $2.2 trillion on new COVID-19 measures, including testing and treatment efforts and unemployment benefits. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 1, was 214-207.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Continuing appropriations: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Other Extensions Act to extend through Dec. 11 funding for health programs, including Medicare, surface transportation, and many other government programs. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 30, was 84-10.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Obamacare litigation: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider a bill that would block the Justice Department from making arguments in court for canceling any provision of the 2010 health care reform law (Obamacare). The vote to end debate on Thursday, Oct. 1, was 51-43, with a three-fifths majority needed for approval.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service
