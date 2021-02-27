How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

U.S. Senate

Agriculture secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tom Vilsack to serve as Agriculture secretary. Vilsack served in the same post throughout both terms of the Obama administration, and previously was the governor of Iowa. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 23, was 92-7.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Ambassador to United Nations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. Thomas-Greenfield has been in the State Department's Foreign Service for 35 years, including diplomatic postings in Africa, Europe, and Asia. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 23, was 78-21.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Energy secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jennifer Granholm to serve as Energy secretary. Granholm was the governor of Michigan from 2003 to 2011; since then, she has been a law professor at the University of California-Berkeley. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 25, was 64-35.