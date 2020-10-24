How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

The House was not in session this week.

U.S. Senate

Ohio District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael Jay Newman to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Newman has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2011, and before that was a private practice lawyer in Cincinnati. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 22, was 67-30.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Supreme Court: The Senate has tabled a motion that opposed the Senate voting on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as a Supreme Court justice just ahead of the elections on Nov. 3. The vote to table on Wednesday, Oct. 21, was 51-44.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis