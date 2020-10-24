How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The House was not in session this week.
U.S. Senate
Ohio District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Michael Jay Newman to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Newman has been a magistrate judge in the district since 2011, and before that was a private practice lawyer in Cincinnati. The vote on Thursday, Oct. 22, was 67-30.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Supreme Court: The Senate has tabled a motion that opposed the Senate voting on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as a Supreme Court justice just ahead of the elections on Nov. 3. The vote to table on Wednesday, Oct. 21, was 51-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Advancing Barrett nomination: The Senate has rejected a motion opposing placing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate because her nomination was reported in violation of the rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The vote to reject the motion and place Barrett's nomination before the Senate on Thursday, Oct. 22, was 53-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service
