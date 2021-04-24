How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
U.S. House
Regulating health care workplaces: The House has passed the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act to require the Labor Department to make a new occupational safety and health standard for preventing workplace violence in the health care and social services sectors. The vote on April 16 was 254-166.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Small business loans: The House has passed the 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act to change the Small Business Administration's 504 loan program by requiring it to issue rules for loan recipients to comply with environmental requirements. The vote on April 16 was 411-8.
Yeas: Manning
Marijuana and banks: The House has passed the SAFE Banking Act to bar federal government agencies that regulate banks from penalizing them for providing services to legal marijuana-related businesses. The vote on Monday, April 19, was 321-101.
Yeas: Manning
Democracy in Hong Kong: The House has passed a resolution to condemn national security legislation adopted by China and the Hong Kong government for violating rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong. The vote on Monday, April 19, was 418-1.
Yeas: Manning
Reprimanding House member: The House has tabled a resolution that would have censured Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for comments in which she demanded a guilty verdict ahead of the conclusion of the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota. The vote, on Tuesday, April 20, was 216 yeas to 210 nays.
Yeas: Manning
Passing legislation: The House has agreed to a motion to pass an array of 15 bills and one resolution without individual yea-nay votes. The vote on the motion on Tuesday, April 20, was 355-69.
Yeas: Manning
Immigration restrictions: The House has passed the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act. The bill would limit the president's authority to suspend or restrict travel into the U.S. by a given class of aliens, and require federal agencies to consult with Congress before restricting entry. The vote on Wednesday, April 21, was 218-208.
Yeas: Manning
Immigrants and legal access: The House has passed the Access to Counsel Act to establish various standards for access to legal counsel by people detained at the U.S. border or subject to greater inspection before entering the U.S. The vote on April Wednesday, April 21, was 217-207.
Yeas: Manning
Saudi Arabia: The House has passed the Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act to limit the sale of military material to Saudi Arabia absent reports by the president on human rights conditions in the country, and set out diplomatic penalties if Saudi Arabia harasses its citizens who are living in the U.S. The vote on Wednesday, April 21, was 350-71.
Yeas: Manning
Status of Washington, D.C.: The House has passed the Washington, D.C. Admission Act to make Washington, D.C., a state and establish a new federal government district called the Capital, which would include the White House, Capitol, and certain other nearby federal buildings. The vote on Thursday, April 22, was 216-208.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Regulating securities: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gary Gensler to serve on the Securities and Exchange Commission for a term ending in June 2026. Gensler, who chaired the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration, was confirmed as SEC chairman last week for a term ending this June. The vote on Tuesday, April 20, was 54-45.
Present: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Deputy attorney general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lisa O. Monaco to serve as deputy attorney general. Monaco was the White House's homeland security adviser in the latter part of the Obama administration; previously, she was a Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation official from 2000 to 2013. The vote on Tuesday, April 20, was 98-2.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Associate attorney general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Vanita Gupta to serve as associate attorney general. Gupta was head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division from 2014 to January 2017; previously, she was an American Civil Liberties Union attorney and official. The vote on Wednesday, April 21, was 51-49.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
University admission practices: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. The amendment would have barred federal government funding for colleges and universities that discriminate against Asian Americans. The vote on Thursday, April 22, was 49 yeas to 48 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
COVID-19 bias: The Senate has passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to require the Justice Department to speed its review of alleged cases of COVID-19 hate crimes: offenses prompted by a person's characteristics and actual or perceived relationship to COVID-19 spread. The vote on Thursday, April 22, was 94-1.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service