How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Democracy in Hong Kong: The House has passed a resolution to condemn national security legislation adopted by China and the Hong Kong government for violating rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong. The vote on Monday, April 19, was 418-1.

Yeas: Manning

Reprimanding House member: The House has tabled a resolution that would have censured Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for comments in which she demanded a guilty verdict ahead of the conclusion of the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota. The vote, on Tuesday, April 20, was 216 yeas to 210 nays.

Yeas: Manning

Passing legislation: The House has agreed to a motion to pass an array of 15 bills and one resolution without individual yea-nay votes. The vote on the motion on Tuesday, April 20, was 355-69.

Yeas: Manning