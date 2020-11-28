How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
There were no key votes in the Senate this week.
U.S. House
Apprenticeships: The House has passed the National Apprenticeship Act, to permanently authorize the Office of Apprenticeship at the Labor Department, which provides various kinds of aid for state apprenticeship programs. The vote on Nov. 20 was 246-140.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Nay: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
