How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Authorization Act.
The House also passed the Drone Advisory Committee for the 21st Century Act, to establish and ensure an inclusive and transparent Drone Advisory Committee.
U.S. House
Disaster preparedness contracts: The House has passed the Federal Advance Contracts Enhancement Act, to require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to submit information to Congress and make changes to advance contracts it agrees to for stockpiling goods and planning for services that will be needed in future disaster recovery efforts. The vote on Dec. 18 was 386-1.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Stopgap funding extension: The House has passed a bill to provide a two-day extension of funding for various federal government agencies, through Dec. 20. The vote on Dec. 18 was 320-60.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Second stopgap funding extension: The House has passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act to provide a one-day extension of funding for various federal government agencies, through Dec. 21. The vote on Dec. 20 was 329-65.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Spending, coronavirus package: The House has passed an amendment to a bill that would provide $1.4 trillion for federal government spending in fiscal 2021, and $900 billion for COVID-19 relief measures. The measures include unemployment benefits, aid to business and funding for containment and vaccine programs, and a $600 per person direct payment. The vote on Monday, Dec. 21, was 359-53.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
U.S. Senate
Claims court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Thompson Michael Dietz to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Dietz, currently a lawyer at a New Jersey law firm focusing on government and commercial contracts, was previously a manager at military contractor General Dynamics Land Systems. The vote on Dec. 19 was 51-36.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
TVA board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Beth Harwell to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Harwell was from 1988 to 2019 a member of the Tennessee State House, including eight years as its speaker. The vote on Dec. 19 was 59-25.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Second TVA board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Noland to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Noland has been the president of East Tennessee State University since 2012. The vote on Dec. 20 was 84-5.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
California district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Aenlle-Rocha has been a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2017, and before that was a private practice lawyer in Los Angeles and assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District. The vote on Dec. 20 was 80-8.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Transportation watchdog: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Eric J. Soskin to serve as the Transportation Department's inspector general. Soskin has been a trial counsel at the Justice Department since 2006, managing various pieces of complex litigation that involve the agency. The vote, on Monday, Dec. 21, was 48-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Spending, coronavirus package: The Senate has agreed to the House amendment to a bill that would provide $1.4 trillion for federal government spending in fiscal 2021, and $900 billion for COVID-19 relief measures. The measures include unemployment benefits, aid to business and funding for containment and vaccine programs, and a $600 per person direct payment. The vote on Monday, Dec. 21, was 92-6.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service