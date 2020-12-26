How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

TVA board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Beth Harwell to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Harwell was from 1988 to 2019 a member of the Tennessee State House, including eight years as its speaker. The vote on Dec. 19 was 59-25.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis

Second TVA board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian Noland to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Noland has been the president of East Tennessee State University since 2012. The vote on Dec. 20 was 84-5.

Not voting: Burr

Yeas: Tillis