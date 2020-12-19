How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Not voting: Walker

Yeas: Budd

U.S. Senate

Appeals court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Thomas L. Kirsch II to serve as a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Kirsch has been the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana since 2017; previously, he was a Justice Department attorney and a partner at the Winston & Strawn law firm in Chicago. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 15, was 51-44.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Kentucky district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Katherine A. Crytzer to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Crytzer has been a private practice lawyer and a Justice Department assistant attorney. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 16, was 48-47.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis