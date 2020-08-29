U.S. Capitol
Stock photo

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.

The Senate was not in session this past week.

U.S. House

Elections and postal service: The House has passed the Delivering for America Act, which would bar the U.S. Postal Service from reducing its operational capability anytime before Jan. 31, 2021, provide $25 billion for the Postal Service Fund, and require the Postal Service to immediately process mail-in ballots and other election mailings. The vote on Aug. 22 was 257-150.

Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

— Targeted News Service

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments