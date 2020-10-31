How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the House last week.

U.S. Senate

Considering Barrett nomination: The Senate has tabled a motion that would have indefinitely postponed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. The vote to table on Oct. 23 was 53-44.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Barrett nomination: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court. Barrett has been a federal appeals court judge since November 2017, and previously was a Notre Dame law professor and legal scholar. The vote on Monday, Oct. 26, was 52-48.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

