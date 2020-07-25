WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act to improve the management of driftnet fishing.
U.S. House
Quelling insurrections: The House has approved an amendment to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act that would require presidential certification to Congress of the inability of a state to suppress insurrections in order for the president to invoke Insurrection Act authority to deploy active-duty members of the military in response to civil unrest. The vote on Monday, July 20, was 215-190.
Nay: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Testing nuclear weapons: The House has approved an amendment to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act that would block funding for any explosive nuclear weapons test. The vote on Tuesday, July 21, was 227-179.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Federal wilderness lands: The House has approved an amendment to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act that would designate close to 1.4 million acres of federal government land in western states as wilderness, with resulting restrictions on human use of the land. The vote on Tuesday, July 21, was 234-179.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Private student loans: The House has approved an amendment to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act that would have the federal government spend up to $10,000 per borrower to pay down private-sector student loans. The vote on Tuesday, July 21, was 217-198.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Military spending: The House has passed the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2021 military spending, including military construction programs, at the Defense Department, as well as military programs at the Energy Department. The vote on Tuesday, July 21, was 295-125.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Travel restrictions: The House has approved an amendment to the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act that would end the travel restrictions into the U.S. that President Trump placed on 13 countries and establish new rules for possible future restrictions. The vote on Wednesday, July 22, was 233-183.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Border screening: The House has approved an amendment to the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act that would state that people detained for secondary screening at the U.S. border have the right to legal counsel and contact with interested parties. The vote on Wednesday, July 22, was 231-184.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Government lands: The House has concurred in the Senate amendments to the Great American Outdoors Act to establish the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund for covering maintenance backlogs at various federal land management agencies, and establish dedicated funding sources for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The vote on Wednesday, July 22, was 310-107.
Nay: Walker
Yea: Budd
Statues in the Capitol: The House has passed a bill that would replace the bust of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney that is in the U.S. Capitol with a bust of Justice Thurgood Marshall, as well as remove from public display statues of three men who took part in the Confederate rebellion in the Civil War. The vote on Wednesday, July 22, was 305-113.
Yea: Walker
Nay: Budd
U.S. Senate
Budget director: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Russell Vought to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought was deputy director at the OMB from February 2018 until January 2019, when he was named the agency's acting director. The vote on Monday, July 20, was 51-45.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Yea: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Police use of military property: The Senate has approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would set out conditions and limits on the transfer of military property to police and other law enforcement agencies. The vote on Tuesday, July 21, was 90-10.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Semiconductor manufacturing: The Senate has approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would establish various subsidies for promoting the domestic manufacture of semiconductor chips. The vote on Tuesday, July 21, was 96-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Cutting military spending: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that amendment would have cut 2021 spending on the military by $74 billion, with the $74 billion redirected to grant programs for funding various programs at state and local governments that serve counties with high poverty levels. The vote on Wednesday, July 22, was 23-77.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Agent Orange: The Senate has approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would add bladder cancer, hypothyroidism, and Parkinson's disease to the list of medical conditions associated with Agent Orange for Vietnam War veterans receiving Veterans' Administration benefits. The vote on Wednesday, July 22, was 94-6.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Military spending: The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2021 military spending, including military construction programs, at the Defense Department, as well as military programs at the Energy Department. The vote on Thursday, July 23, was 86-14.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
