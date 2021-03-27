How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Budget and COVID-19 spending: The House has passed the Medicare Sequester Act, to exempt the most recent COVID-19 stimulus spending law from pay-as-you-go budget limits, and provide higher Medicaid payments to California's public hospitals. The vote on March 19 was 246-175.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Burma coup: The House has passed a resolution to condemn Burma's February coup and call for Burma's military to allow the civilian government to return to power. The vote on March 19 was 398-14.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Labor secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marty Walsh to serve as Labor secretary. Walsh had been the mayor of Boston since 2014, and before that a Massachusetts state legislator starting in 1998. The vote on Monday, March 22, was 68-29.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Government budgeting: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shalanda D. Young to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. Young has been a staffer on the House Appropriations Committee since 2007, most recently as its Democratic staff director. The vote on Tuesday, March 23, was 63-37 nays.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Surgeon general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Vivek Hallegere Murthy to serve as surgeon general of the Public Health Service for a four-year term. Murthy was also surgeon general from 2014 to 2017 and was a professor of internal medicine at Harvard Medical School. The vote on Tuesday, March 23, was 57-43.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Health official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rachel Levine to serve as an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine was Pennsylvania's health secretary from 2017 to 2021, and before that was a doctor at Pennsylvania State University's medical center. The vote on Wednesday, March 24, was 52-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Business loans: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the PPP Extension Act that would have put limits on the Small Business Administration's ability to prioritize certain types of businesses for receiving stimulus loans. The vote on Thursday, March 25, was 48-52.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Energy policy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Turk to serve as deputy Energy secretary. Turk was most recently deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, and before that a National Security Council and State Department official during the Obama administration. The vote on Wednesday, March 24, was 98-2.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
COVID-19 business grants: The Senate has passed the PPP Extension Act to extend the deadline for businesses to apply for federal funds under the Paycheck Protection Program by two months, to May 31. The vote on Thursday, March 25, was 92-7.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
California payments: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Medicare Sequester Act that would have eliminated the bill's provision providing a uniquely generous payment to California's health care programs. The vote on Thursday, March 25, was 47-50.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Budget and COVID-19 spending: The Senate has passed the Medicare Sequester Act to exempt the most recent COVID-19 stimulus spending law from pay-as-you-go budget limits, and provide higher Medicaid payments to California's public hospitals. The vote on Thursday, March 25, was 90-2.