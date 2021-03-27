How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Budget and COVID-19 spending: The House has passed the Medicare Sequester Act, to exempt the most recent COVID-19 stimulus spending law from pay-as-you-go budget limits, and provide higher Medicaid payments to California's public hospitals. The vote on March 19 was 246-175.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Burma coup: The House has passed a resolution to condemn Burma's February coup and call for Burma's military to allow the civilian government to return to power. The vote on March 19 was 398-14.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Labor secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marty Walsh to serve as Labor secretary. Walsh had been the mayor of Boston since 2014, and before that a Massachusetts state legislator starting in 1998. The vote on Monday, March 22, was 68-29.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.