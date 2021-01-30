How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the last two weeks.
U.S. House
Exemption for defense secretary: The House has passed a bill to provide an exemption from the requirement that a person confirmed as defense secretary not have served as a military officer within the past seven years. The exemption would open the way for recently retired general Lloyd Austin to be confirmed by the Senate. The vote on Jan. 21 was 326-78.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
U.S. Senate
Intelligence director: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Avril Danica Haines to serve as director of National Intelligence. Haines, a previous deputy director at the Central Intelligence Agency, was deputy national security adviser for the Obama administration. The vote on Jan. 20 was 84-10.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Exemption for defense secretary: The Senate has passed a bill to provide an exemption from the requirement that a person confirmed as defense secretary not have served as a military officer within the past seven years. The exemption would open the way for recently retired general Lloyd Austin to be confirmed by the Senate. The vote on Jan. 21 was 69-27.
Not voting: Burr, Tillis
Defense secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of defense. Austin was an Army officer from 1975 until his retirement in 2016; he has since been a member of the board of directors at Nucor Steel, Raytheon Technologies, and Tenet Healthcare. The vote on Jan. 22 was 93-2.
Not voting: Burr, Tillis
Treasury secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Janet Louise Yellen to serve as the treasury secretary. Yellen chaired the Federal Reserve Board from 2014 to 2018, and before that was vice chair of the Federal Reserve for four years and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Clinton administration. The vote on Monday, Jan. 25, was 84-15.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Secretary of state: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Antony John Blinken to serve as secretary of state. Blinken was a senior foreign policy official in the Obama and Clinton administrations, and has been a corporate consultant and private equity investor since 2017. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was 78-22.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Impeachment trial: The Senate has passed a motion to table a motion sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that raised a point of order opposing the prospective impeachment trial of former President Trump. Paul said the trial would not follow the Constitution, which stipulates that the chief justice of the Supreme Court shall preside over a trial of a current president, whereas the trial would be presided over by Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and would not involve a current president. A motion opponent, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country and then defeat Congress's impeachment powers and avoid disqualification by simply resigning or by waiting to commit that offense until their last few weeks in office." The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was 55-45.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Impeachment trial procedures: The Senate has passed a resolution to establish procedures for the impeachment trial of former President Trump, with the trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 9. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was 83-17.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
