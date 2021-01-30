How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Impeachment trial: The Senate has passed a motion to table a motion sponsored by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that raised a point of order opposing the prospective impeachment trial of former President Trump. Paul said the trial would not follow the Constitution, which stipulates that the chief justice of the Supreme Court shall preside over a trial of a current president, whereas the trial would be presided over by Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and would not involve a current president. A motion opponent, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country and then defeat Congress's impeachment powers and avoid disqualification by simply resigning or by waiting to commit that offense until their last few weeks in office." The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was 55-45.