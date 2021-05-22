How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Investigating Capitol riot: The House has passed the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 252-175.

Yeas: Manning

Capitol riot response: The House has passed the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act. The bill would spend $1.9 billion in response to the Capitol building riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, including security expenses both for the event and for preventing similar future events at the Capitol, as well as expenses for prosecuting people who were involved in the riot. The vote on Thursday, May 20, was 213-212, with 3 voting present.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Employer discrimination: The Senate has approved a resolution to disapprove of and void an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule that revised the agency's process for settling claims of discriminatory practices by employers by providing the employers with the factual and legal basis for finding that the practices occurred. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 50-48.