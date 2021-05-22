How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
U.S. House
Pregnant workers: The House has passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to require employers to make reasonable accommodations for workers who are affected by pregnancy or childbirth. The vote on May 14 was 315-101.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Veterans and coronavirus spending: The House has passed the VA Transparency Trust & Act to require the Veterans Affairs Department to send Congress a plan for spending COVID-19 relief funds provided to the VA. The vote on Monday, May 17, was 411-4.
Yeas: Manning
Coronavirus hate crimes: The House has passed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act to require the Justice Department to take various measures for reporting and reviewing alleged hate crimes related to COVID-19. The vote on Tuesday, May 18, was 364-62.
Yeas: Manning
Passing various legislation: The House has agreed to a motion to pass 21 different bills, some of which dealt with education. The vote on Tuesday, May 18, was 350-75.
Yeas: Manning
Atlanta shootings: The House has passed a resolution to condemn the shootings in Atlanta on March 16 and reject hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 245-180.
Yeas: Manning
Prescription drugs: The House has passed the Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act. The bill would prevent prescription drug manufacturers who receive orphan status for a drug from the Food and Drug Administration from using the same status for a newly approved drug that has an ingredient identical to the drug that received orphan status. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 402-23.
Yeas: Manning
Masks on House floor: The House has tabled a resolution that would have directed the House's attending physician to issue guidance for wearing face masks on the House floor and committee rooms that aligns with the guidance recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vote to table and reject the resolution on Wednesday, May 19, was 218-210.
Yeas: Manning
Investigating Capitol riot: The House has passed the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 252-175.
Yeas: Manning
Capitol riot response: The House has passed the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act. The bill would spend $1.9 billion in response to the Capitol building riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, including security expenses both for the event and for preventing similar future events at the Capitol, as well as expenses for prosecuting people who were involved in the riot. The vote on Thursday, May 20, was 213-212, with 3 voting present.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Employer discrimination: The Senate has approved a resolution to disapprove of and void an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule that revised the agency's process for settling claims of discriminatory practices by employers by providing the employers with the factual and legal basis for finding that the practices occurred. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 50-48.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Patent demographics: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act to require the collection of demographic information, submitted voluntarily, by patent inventors. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 71-27.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Funding technology programs: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act that would have used unspent funds authorized by coronavirus relief laws to fund implementation of the Act. The vote on Wednesday, May 19, was 47 yeas to 50 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service