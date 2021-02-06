How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the last week.
U.S. House
2021 budget: The House has passed a resolution that would establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The 2021 budget would include up to $1.9 trillion of spending on a new coronavirus relief package. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 2, was 218-212.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Disciplining House member: The House has passed a resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the House budget and education and labor committees. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 230-199.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Transportation secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Pete Buttigieg to serve as secretary of the Transportation Department. Buttigieg was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 through 2019, and served in the Navy Reserve. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 2, was 86-13.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Homeland Security secretary: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as secretary of the Homeland Security Department. Mayorkas was the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and deputy secretary of Homeland Security during the Obama administration. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 2, was 56-43.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Aid to restaurants: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would create a grant program to aid food service and drinking establishments affected by the novel coronavirus. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 90-10.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Taxes and COVID-19: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would bar legislation that would increase taxes on small businesses during a national emergency declared in response to a pandemic, such as COVID-19. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was unanimous with 100 yeas.
Yeas: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
Senate Vote 5:
Aid to illegal immigrants: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would block illegal immigrants from receiving direct tax-based aid payments linked to COVID-19. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 58-42.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Coronavirus stimulus and the wealthy: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would place a limit on the annual income an individual can earn and receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 99-1.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Publicizing coronavirus vaccines: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would provide for a public awareness campaign for COVID-19 vaccines. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was unanimous with 100 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Education and oil, gas leases: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would provide for funding elementary and secondary schools in states that lose revenue due to the federal government's moratorium on oil and natural gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 98-2.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Regulating fracking: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would bar the Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency from promulgating rules or guidance that bans hydraulic fracturing. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 57-43.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Israel Embassy: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would stipulate that the U.S. embassy to Israel remain in its current location in Jerusalem. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 97-3.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Keystone XL pipeline: The Senate has passed an amendment to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would establish a fund to improve U.S. relations with Canada in response to President Biden's cancellation of construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Alberta into the U.S. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 52-48.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Funding police: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would support continued funding of police agencies. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was unanimous with 100 yeas.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Health savings accounts: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would expand the ability to enroll in health savings accounts. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 53-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
2021 budget: The Senate has passed a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The 2021 budget would include up to $1.9 trillion of spending on a new coronavirus relief package. The vote on Friday, Feb. 5, was 50-50, with Vice President Harris breaking the tie with a yea vote.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
