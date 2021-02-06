How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Education and oil, gas leases: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would provide for funding elementary and secondary schools in states that lose revenue due to the federal government's moratorium on oil and natural gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 98-2.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Regulating fracking: The Senate has passed an amendment to a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The amendment would bar the Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency from promulgating rules or guidance that bans hydraulic fracturing. The vote on Thursday, Feb. 4, was 57-43.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis