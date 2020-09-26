How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed: the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act, to authorize the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia; a resolution expressing the condolences of the House of Representatives on the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act, to restore the application of the federal antitrust laws to the business of health insurance to protect competition and consumers; the Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act, to prohibit interference with voting systems under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act; and the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, to prohibit discrimination based on an individual's texture or style of hair.