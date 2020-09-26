How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed: the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act, to authorize the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia; a resolution expressing the condolences of the House of Representatives on the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act, to restore the application of the federal antitrust laws to the business of health insurance to protect competition and consumers; the Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act, to prohibit interference with voting systems under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act; and the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, to prohibit discrimination based on an individual's texture or style of hair.
The Senate also passed a resolution expressing support for the Pledge of Allegiance; and a resolution reaffirming the Senate's commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States.
U.S. House
Uyghur forced labor: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to bar the importation into the U.S. of goods made in the Xinjiang region of China without proof that the goods were not made by forced labor. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 22, was 406-3.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Continuing appropriations: The House has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act to extend through Dec. 11 funding for health programs, including Medicare, surface transportation, and many other government programs. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 22, was 359-57.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Selling radio frequencies: The House has passed the Don't Break Up the T-Band Act to repeal a requirement that the Federal Communications Commission auction off use of parts of the 470 to 512 megahertz band of the radio spectrum. This T-band spectrum is used by public safety agencies in some urban areas. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 23, was 410-5.
Not voting: Walker, Budd
Rural renewable energy: The House has passed the Expanding Access to Sustainable Energy Act to establish an Energy Department grant program for funding renewable energy storage and electricity microgrid development at rural electricity cooperatives. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 24, was 220-185.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
U.S. Senate
Claims court judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Edward Hulvey Meyers to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Meyers has been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., since 2012, specializing in commercial law. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 22, was 66-27.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Workplace discrimination: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrea R. Lucas to serve as a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2025. Lucas has been a labor and employment lawyer in Washington, D.C., for nearly a decade. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 22, was 49-44.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Workplace discrimination: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Keith E. Sonderling to serve as a member on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2024. Sonderling, recently the acting administrator for the Labor Department's wage and hour division and currently its deputy administrator, had been a labor and employment lawyer in Florida before joining the division in 2017. The vote on Tuesday, Sept. 22, was 52-41.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Arizona judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John Charles Hinderaker to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for Arizona. Hinderaker has been a county judge in Arizona since 2018, and previously was a private practice lawyer specializing in commercial law. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 23, was 70-27.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Workplace discrimination: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jocelyn Samuels to serve as a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a term ending in mid-2021. Samuels, currently a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, was a civil rights director at the Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to early 2017. The vote on Wednesday, Sept. 23, was 54-42.
Nays: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
Virginia judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Roderick C. Young to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Young has been a magistrate judge for the district since 2014, and before that was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district. The vote on Thursday, Sept. 24, was 93-2.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!