How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Veterans COMPACT Act, to make certain improvements relating to the transition of individuals to services from the Department of Veterans Affairs, suicide prevention for veterans, and care and services for women veterans; and the Impact Aid Coronavirus Relief Act, to provide that, due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19, applications for impact aid funding for fiscal year 2022 may use certain data submitted in the fiscal year 2021 application.

There were no key votes in the House last week.

U.S. Senate

Ohio District judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James Ray Knepp II to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Knepp, a magistrate judge in the district for the past decade, was previously a private practice lawyer in Toledo. The vote on Tuesday, Nov. 10, was 64-24.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.