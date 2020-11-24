How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2021 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, and to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year; and the Methamphetamine Response Act, to designate methamphetamine as an emerging threat.
The House also passed: the Proper and Reimbursed Care for Native Veterans Act, to clarify the requirement of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense to reimburse the Indian Health Service for certain health care services; the Libya Stabilization Act, to clarify U.S. policy toward Libya, advance a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Libya, and support the people of Libya; a bill to prohibit Russian participation in the G7; and a resolution condemning the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and calling for a robust U.S. and international response.
U.S. House
Recreation and disabled veterans: The House has passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act, to provide a lifetime National Recreational Pass to federal lands for all veterans who have disabilities stemming from their military service. The vote on Nov. 16 was unanimous with 401 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
VA quality of care: The House has passed the Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act, to require the Veterans Affairs Department to submit to Congress reports on patient safety and the quality of care at the agency's medical centers. The vote on Nov. 16 was unanimous with 394 yeas.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Regulating wastewater: The House has passed the Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II, to make permanent a Clean Water Act regulatory exemption for the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Diego. The vote on Nov. 17 was 395-4.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Mississippi district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kristi Haskins Johnson to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Johnson was a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office for the district from 2014 to early 2020, when she was named solicitor general for the state of Mississippi. The vote on Nov. 17 was 53-43.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Kentucky district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Benjamin Joel Beaton to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Beaton has been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., and then Cincinnati for the past decade, aside from a year spent as a law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The vote on Nov. 17 was 52-44.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Kansas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Toby Crouse to serve as a U.S. district judge for Kansas. Crouse has been solicitor general for the state of Kansas since 2018, and has been a private practice lawyer in the state since 2003. The vote on Nov. 17 was 50-43.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Trade court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen A. Vaden to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of International Trade. Vaden has been general counsel at the Agriculture Department since 2017; previously, he was a private practice appeals lawyer. The vote on Nov. 18 was 49-43.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Florida district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kathryn Kimball Mizelle to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Mizelle, a federal prosecutor and assistant U.S. attorney at the Justice Department from 2014 to 2018, has since clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas and been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Nov. 18 was 49-41.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
— Targeted News Service
