How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Kentucky district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Benjamin Joel Beaton to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Beaton has been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., and then Cincinnati for the past decade, aside from a year spent as a law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The vote on Nov. 17 was 52-44.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Kansas district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Toby Crouse to serve as a U.S. district judge for Kansas. Crouse has been solicitor general for the state of Kansas since 2018, and has been a private practice lawyer in the state since 2003. The vote on Nov. 17 was 50-43.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Trade court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen A. Vaden to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of International Trade. Vaden has been general counsel at the Agriculture Department since 2017; previously, he was a private practice appeals lawyer. The vote on Nov. 18 was 49-43.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis