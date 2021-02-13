 Skip to main content
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

2021 Budget and coronavirus: The House has passed a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The 2021 budget would include up to $1.9 trillion of spending on a new coronavirus relief package. The vote on Feb. 5 was 219-209.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Apprenticeship program: The House has passed the National Apprenticeship Act to expand the Labor Department's registered apprenticeship program, including a $3.5 billion increase in funding. The vote on Feb. 5 was 247-173.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Veterans Affairs: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Denis McDonough to serve as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. McDonough, the White House chief of staff for the last four years of the Obama administration, was also its deputy national security adviser from 2010 to 2013. The vote on Monday, Feb. 8, was 87-7.

Not voting: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Impeachment trial procedures: The Senate has passed a resolution setting out procedures for the impeachment trial of former President Trump, including a potential final vote by the Senate on Feb. 14. The vote on Tuesday, Feb. 9, was 89-11.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Impeachment validity: The Senate has agreed to a motion posing the question of whether former President Trump, despite no longer being in office, can be subjected to an impeachment trial concerning acts he committed while president. The vote, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, on finding that a trial is valid was 56- 44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

— Targeted News Service

