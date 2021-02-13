How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

2021 Budget and coronavirus: The House has passed a resolution to establish the federal government's fiscal 2021 budget and propose budgetary levels for 2022 through 2030. The 2021 budget would include up to $1.9 trillion of spending on a new coronavirus relief package. The vote on Feb. 5 was 219-209.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Apprenticeship program: The House has passed the National Apprenticeship Act to expand the Labor Department's registered apprenticeship program, including a $3.5 billion increase in funding. The vote on Feb. 5 was 247-173.

Yeas: Manning

U.S. Senate

Veterans Affairs: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Denis McDonough to serve as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. McDonough, the White House chief of staff for the last four years of the Obama administration, was also its deputy national security adviser from 2010 to 2013. The vote on Monday, Feb. 8, was 87-7.