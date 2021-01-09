How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

In addition to the roll call votes below, the House also elected its speaker for the 117th Congress. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received 216 votes and was elected speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., received 209 votes, two other individuals received votes for speaker, and six representatives voted present or did not vote.

In other actions, the House also passed the Inspector General Protection Act, to require congressional notification for certain changes in status of inspectors general; and the Settlement Agreement Information Database Act, to require the publication of settlement agreements.

The Senate also passed the Eastern European Security Act, to authorize the secretary of state to make direct loans under section 23 of the Arms Export Control Act; and a resolution, calling on the government of Cameroon and separatist armed groups from the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions to end all violence, respect the human rights of all Cameroonians, and pursue a genuinely inclusive dialogue toward resolving the ongoing civil conflict in Anglophone Cameroon.

U.S. House