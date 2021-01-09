How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
In addition to the roll call votes below, the House also elected its speaker for the 117th Congress. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., received 216 votes and was elected speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., received 209 votes, two other individuals received votes for speaker, and six representatives voted present or did not vote.
In other actions, the House also passed the Inspector General Protection Act, to require congressional notification for certain changes in status of inspectors general; and the Settlement Agreement Information Database Act, to require the publication of settlement agreements.
The Senate also passed the Eastern European Security Act, to authorize the secretary of state to make direct loans under section 23 of the Arms Export Control Act; and a resolution, calling on the government of Cameroon and separatist armed groups from the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions to end all violence, respect the human rights of all Cameroonians, and pursue a genuinely inclusive dialogue toward resolving the ongoing civil conflict in Anglophone Cameroon.
U.S. House
House rules package: The House has passed a resolution to establish the House's rules for the new 117th Congress. The rules include limiting the ability to submit a motion to recommit legislation, making permanent the Office of Diversity, and establishing the Inclusion and Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth. The vote on Monday, Jan. 4, was 217-206.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Publishing budget materials: The House has passed the Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act, to require federal government agencies to publish materials for justifying their budgets on a public website. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 5, was 412-2.
Yeas: Manning
Arizona Electoral College: The House has rejected an objection to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College voting for president. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 6, was 121 yeas to 303 nays.
Nays: Manning
Pennsylvania Electoral College: The House has rejected an objection to the certification of Pennsylvania's Electoral College voting for president. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 6, was 138 yeas to 282 nays.
Nays: Manning
U.S. Senate
Arizona Electoral College: The Senate has rejected an objection to the certification of Arizona's Electoral College voting for president. The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 6, was 6 yeas to 93 nays.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Pennsylvania Electoral College: The Senate has rejected an objection to the certification of Pennsylvania's Electoral College voting for president. The vote on Thursday, Jan. 7, was 7 yeas to 92 nays.
Nays: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
