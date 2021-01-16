How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

U.S. House

Seizing presidential power: The House has passed a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to take power as acting president by activating section 4 of the 25th amendment and declaring that President Donald Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. The vote on Tuesday, Jan. 12, was 223-205.

Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

Impeachment: The House has passed a resolution impeaching President Trump. The resolution claimed that by opposing certification of the Electoral College process for electing the next president, including actions that led to the Capitol Hill disturbance on Jan. 6, Trump "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch." The vote on Wednesday, Jan. 13, was 232-197.

Yeas: Manning

— Targeted News Service