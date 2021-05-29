How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the COVID-19 Origin Act to require the director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
There were no key votes in the House.
U.S. Senate
Running Medicare and Medicaid: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to be the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Health and Human Services Department. Brooks-LaSure was a health care official in the Obama administration, then became a managing director at Manatt Health, a consultancy. The vote on Tuesday, May 25, was 55-44.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Assistant attorney general: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kristen M. Clarke to serve as a Justice Department assistant attorney general, heading the agency's civil rights division. Clarke has been a lawyer in the division, at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and, for the past five years, was president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. The vote on Tuesday, May 25, was 51-48.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Energy Foundation: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act to create the Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation, a nonprofit intended to help the Energy Department raise private funds for commercializing new energy technologies. The vote on Wednesday, May 26, was 83-14.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Human-animal chimeras: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act that would have made it illegal to create certain types of human-animal chimera embryos. The vote on Wednesday, May 26, was 48 yeas to 49 nays.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
DARPA funding: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act to authorize $3.5 billion a year, through fiscal 2026, of funding for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research and development efforts in technology focus areas. The vote on Wednesday, May 26, was 67-30.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Technology security: The Senate has tabled an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act that would have established a process for federal counterintelligence agencies to screen researchers applying for grants to prevent economic espionage and the theft of U.S. intellectual property and technological research and development by China and other foreign countries. The vote to table and reject the amendment on Thursday, May 27, was 55-40.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Trade policy: The Senate has passed an amendment to the Endless Frontier Act that included numerous measures intended to improve the resiliency of critical supply chains and increase the effectiveness of trade agencies and trade programs, in part by countering censorship and barriers to digital trade imposed by China. The vote on Thursday, May 27, was 91-4.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
