How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the COVID-19 Origin Act to require the director of National Intelligence to declassify information relating to the origin of COVID-19.

There were no key votes in the House.

U.S. Senate

Running Medicare and Medicaid: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to be the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Health and Human Services Department. Brooks-LaSure was a health care official in the Obama administration, then became a managing director at Manatt Health, a consultancy. The vote on Tuesday, May 25, was 55-44.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.