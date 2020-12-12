How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act, to implement recommendations related to the safety of amphibious passenger vessels.
The House also passed a resolution condemning the government of Iran's state-sponsored persecution of its Baha'i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights; the Hong Kong People's Freedom and Choice Act, to provide for temporary protected status for residents of Hong Kong; and a resolution reaffirming the commitment to media diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media diversity.
U.S. House
Religion and diplomacy: The House has passed a resolution calling for the executive branch to prioritize the repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws in its diplomatic dealings with other countries and the United Nations. The vote on Monday, Dec. 7, was 386-3.
Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
Aid for Black colleges: The House has passed the HBCU Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students Act. The bill would require federal government agencies to make annual plans for increasing the participation of historically black colleges and universities in various programs. The vote on Monday, Dec. 7, was 388-6.
Not voting: Walker
Yeas: Budd
Military spending: The House has approved the conference report with the Senate to negotiate the two chambers' versions of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act, to authorize 2021 military spending programs. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 8, was 335-78.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Veterans and civil rights: The House has passed the Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative Act, to establish the Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative within the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 8, was 400-1.
Not voting: Walker
Yeas: Budd
Continuing appropriations: The House has passed the Further Continuing Appropriations Act, to fund various government agencies through Dec. 18 and extend several health care programs. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 9, was 343-67.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Regulating ceiling fans: The House has passed the Ceiling Fan Improvement Act, to revise energy efficiency standards for ceiling fans. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 9, was 396-2.
Yeas: Walker, Budd
Driftnet fishing: The House has passed the Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act, to change the regulation of driftnet fishing by barring the use of nets that have a mesh size greater than 14 inches. The vote on Thursday, Dec. 10, was 283-105.
Nays: Walker
Yeas: Budd
U.S. Senate
Claims court: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Stephen Sidney Schwartz to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for a 15-year term. Schwartz has been a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C., since 2009, aside from working one year as counsel at the Cause of Action Institute. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 8, was 49-47.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Communications commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nathan A. Simington to serve as a member of the board of the Federal Communications Commission. Simington has been a senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at the Commerce Department since June, and previously was a lawyer, specializing in finance, at a wireless devices company and several law firms. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 8, was 49-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
First elections overseer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Allen Dickerson to serve on the Federal Elections Commission. Dickerson, currently legal director at the Institute for Free Speech, was previously an Army lawyer and a private practice lawyer. The vote on Wednesdsay, Dec. 9, was 49-47.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Second elections overseer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shana M. Broussard to serve on the Federal Elections Commission. Broussard is now counsel to a commissioner at the agency; she had previously been an attorney at the Internal Revenue Service and a state and city attorney in Louisiana. The vote, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, was 92-4.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Third elections overseer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Sean J. Cooksey to serve on the Federal Elections Commission. Cooksey has been general counsel to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., since 2019, and previously was an assistant counsel to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and a private practice lawyer in Washington, D.C. The vote on Wednesday, Dec. 9, was 50-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
