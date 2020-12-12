How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Communications commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nathan A. Simington to serve as a member of the board of the Federal Communications Commission. Simington has been a senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at the Commerce Department since June, and previously was a lawyer, specializing in finance, at a wireless devices company and several law firms. The vote on Tuesday, Dec. 8, was 49-46.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

First elections overseer: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Allen Dickerson to serve on the Federal Elections Commission. Dickerson, currently legal director at the Institute for Free Speech, was previously an Army lawyer and a private practice lawyer. The vote on Wednesdsay, Dec. 9, was 49-47.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis