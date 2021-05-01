How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed a resolution condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the commitment of the Senate to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community; and a resolution condemning recent hate crimes committed against Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

U.S. Senate

Budget management: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jason Scott Miller to serve as the Office of Management and Budget's deputy director for management. Miller was an economic adviser in the Obama administration, and then became CEO of the Greater Washington (D.C.) Partnership. The vote on Tuesday, April 27, was 81-13.

Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.