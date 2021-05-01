How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed a resolution condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the commitment of the Senate to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community; and a resolution condemning recent hate crimes committed against Asian American and Pacific Islanders.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
U.S. Senate
Budget management: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jason Scott Miller to serve as the Office of Management and Budget's deputy director for management. Miller was an economic adviser in the Obama administration, and then became CEO of the Greater Washington (D.C.) Partnership. The vote on Tuesday, April 27, was 81-13.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.
Environmental protection: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Janet Garvin McCabe to serve as the Environmental Protection Agency's deputy administrator. McCabe was a senior EPA official in the Obama administration, and since 2017 has been a law professor at Indiana University. The vote on Tuesday, April 27, was 52-42.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Military policy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Colin Kahl to serve as under secretary of defense for policy. Kahl was Vice President Biden's national security adviser from October 2014 to January 2017; since then, he has been a professor at Stanford University. The vote on Tuesday, April 27, was 49-45.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
International development: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Samantha Power to serve as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to January 2017, has since been a professor at Harvard University. The vote on Wednesday, April 28, was 68-26.
Yeas: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Regulating oil and natural gas: The Senate has passed a resolution to disapprove of and nullify a September 2020 Environmental Protection Agency rule concerning methane emissions and oil and natural gas production. The vote on Wednesday, April 28, was 52-42.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Allocating water program funds: The Senate has rejected an amendment to the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act that would have changed the allocation formula for funding state water pollution control programs. The vote on Thursday, April 29, was 14 yeas to 81 nays.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Water programs: The Senate has passed the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act to reauthorize through fiscal 2026 various federal water infrastructure programs. The vote on Thursday, April 29, was 89-2.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
— Targeted News Service