WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.
Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act, to provide for congressional oversight of the board of directors of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and to protect amateur athletes from emotional, physical and sexual abuse; the Composite Technology in Infrastructure, to require the secretary of commerce to help facilitate the adoption of composite technology in infrastructure in the United States; and an act to prohibit downloading or using TikTok on any device issued by the United States or a government corporation.
U.S. House
House Vote 1:
Military spending: The House has passed the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, that would fund Defense Department programs for fiscal 2021. The vote on July 31 was 217-197.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
U.S. Senate
Energy deputy: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mark Wesley Menezes to serve as the Energy Department’s deputy secretary. Menezes had been the agency’s under secretary since 2017, and before that was an executive at various energy companies and chief counsel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee. A supporter, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Menezes had excelled at Energy and shown the knowledge and capacity to assume a higher role at the agency. The vote, on Aug. 4, was 79 yeas to 16 nays.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
New York district judge: The Senate confirmed the nomination of John Peter Cronan to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the southern district of New York. Cronan has been an official in either the Justice Department or the southern district since 2004. The vote on Aug. 6 was 55-42.
Yeas: Burr and Tillis
