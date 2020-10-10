How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

U.S. House

Unwanted medical procedures: The House has passed a resolution condemning unwanted, unnecessary medical procedures on individuals without their full, informed consent, and calling on the Homeland Security Department to cooperate with House investigations of possible procedures at one of its immigration detention centers. The vote on Oct. 2 was 232-157, with four voting present.

Not voting: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District

Nay: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District

QAnon conspiracies: The House has passed a resolution condemning the internet group QAnon and conspiracy theories promoted and spread on its platforms. The vote on Oct. 2 was 371-18.

Not voting: Walker

Yea: Budd

There were no key votes in the Senate this week.

— Targeted News Service