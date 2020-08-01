WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted last week.
Along with this week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the PROSWIFT Act, to improve understanding and forecasting of space weather events; a resolution permitting the remains of U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia to lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol; the Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act, to require small hub airports to construct areas for nursing mothers; and the Traveling Parents Screening Consistency Act, to require a review by the Government Accountability Office of screening protocols of the Transportation Security Administration relating to breast milk and formula.
The House also passed the National Museum of the American Latino Act, to establish within the Smithsonian Institution the National Museum of the American Latino.
U.S. House
Air quality standards: The House has approved an amendment to the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. The amendment would block funding for implementation of an Environmental Protection Agency rule concerning particulate emissions and air quality. The vote on July 24 was 233-176.
Nays: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-Greensboro, 6th District and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District
2021 spending: The House has passed the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act to fund the State Department, Agriculture Department, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs, and military construction programs in fiscal 2021. The vote on July 24 was 224-189.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Commission on Black males: The House has passed the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act to establish the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys at the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. The vote on Monday, July 27, was 368-1.
Not voting: Walker
Yeas: Budd
Child care and COVID-19: The House has passed the Child Care Is Essential Act to provide $50 billion of funding in the form of grants to child care providers during and after the coronavirus health emergency. The vote on Wednesday, July 29, was 249-163.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Funding child care: The House has passed the Child Care for Economic Recovery Act to provide about $100 billion of funding and tax subsidies for various child care programs. The vote on Wednesday, July 29, was 250-161.
Not voting: Walker
Nays: Budd
Military recruiting: The House has rejected an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act that would have barred funding of military efforts to recruit new members on electronic sports platforms, including Twitch. The platforms host live streams of people playing video games. The vote on Thursday, July 30, was 126-292.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Marijuana laws: The House has approved an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act to bar the Justice Department from interfering with marijuana laws at the state and tribal level. The vote on Thursday, July 30, was 254-163.
Nays: Walker, Budd
Litigating health care reform: The House has approved an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Act to block funding of Justice Department litigation efforts that undermine the 2010 health care reform law (Obamacare). The vote on Thursday, July 30, was 234-181.
Nays: Walker, Budd
U.S. Senate
Pennsylvania judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of William Scott Hardy to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Hardy has been a lawyer in Pittsburgh since the late 1990s, specializing in labor and employment law. The vote on Monday, July 27, was 65-30.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Louisiana judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Cleveland Joseph to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Joseph had been the U.S. attorney in the district since March 2018, and before that was an assistant criminal attorney in the district. The vote on Tuesday, July 28, was 55-42.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Housing commissioner: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dana T. Wade to serve as Federal Housing commissioner and assistant secretary for Housing. Wade had served in the role on an acting basis from July 2017 to June 2018, then was an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget for a year. The vote on Tuesday, July 28, was 57-40.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Labor relations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Marvin Kaplan to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in August 2025. Kaplan has been a board member for three years; he was previously a counsel for the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission and for two House education and oversight committees. The vote on Wednesday, July 29, was 52-46.
Yeas: Burr, Tillis
Labor relations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lauren McGarity McFerran to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in December 2024. McFerran has been on the Board since December 2014. The vote on Wednesday, July 29, was 53-42.
Not voting: Burr
Nays: Tillis
Budget official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Derek Kan to serve as deputy director at the Office of Management and Budget. Kan has been a senior official in the White House since July 2019, and before that a policy under secretary at the Transportation Department starting in November 2017. The vote on Thursday, July 30, was 71-21.
Not voting: Burr
Yeas: Tillis
