 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently
0 comments

How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

There were no key votes in the U.S. House.

 

U.S. Senate

Impeachment trial witnesses: The Senate has agreed to a motion to consider and debate any motion to subpoena witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of former President Trump. The vote, on Feb. 13, was 55 yeas to 45 nays.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

Impeachment vote: The Senate has acquitted former President Trump of the incitement of insurrection impeachment article brought against him by the House in connection with the disturbance on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, as the Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College vote. One of the House impeachment prosecutors, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Trump "acted no better than a marauder and a member of that mob by inciting those people to come here" to Capitol Hill and disrupt certification. Michael Van Der Veen, a lawyer for Trump, said that during the impeachment trial, "at no point did you hear anything that could ever possibly be construed as Mr. Trump encouraging or sanctioning an insurrection." The vote on Feb. 13 was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, with a two-thirds majority required for a guilty verdict.

Guilty: Burr

Not guilty: Tillis

— Targeted News Service

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News