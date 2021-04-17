How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

Yeas: Manning

Biosimilar drugs: The House has passed the Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act to direct the Food and Drug Administration to increase efforts to educate health care providers and the public on biosimilars and biological products. Biosimilars are similar to or interchangeable with other health treatment biological products that are made by a living organism. The vote on Wednesday, April 14, was 412-8.

Yeas: Manning

Financial scams: The House has passed the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act. The bill would create a Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Group, charged with developing educational materials for companies on how to prevent scams that target the elderly, and create an advisory office at the Federal Trade Commission with similar goals. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 396-13.

Yeas: Manning