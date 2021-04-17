How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
U.S. House
Medicare and stimulus spending: The House has agreed to the Senate amendment to the Medicare Sequester Act to exempt Medicare from pay-as-you-go budget limits in the most recent COVID-19 stimulus spending law, and provide higher Medicaid payments to California's public hospitals. The vote on Tuesday, April 13, was 384-38.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Drugs in sports: The House has passed the United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act to authorize funding for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency through fiscal 2030, and make changes to the agency to campaign against performance-enhancing drugs in amateur athletics. The vote on Wednesday, April 14, was 381-37.
Yeas: Manning
Food allergies: The House has passed the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act to add sesame to the list of major food allergens regulated by the Health and Human Services Department and require HHS to report to Congress on its food allergy activities. The vote on Wednesday, April 14, was 415-11.
Yeas: Manning
Biosimilar drugs: The House has passed the Advancing Education on Biosimilars Act to direct the Food and Drug Administration to increase efforts to educate health care providers and the public on biosimilars and biological products. Biosimilars are similar to or interchangeable with other health treatment biological products that are made by a living organism. The vote on Wednesday, April 14, was 412-8.
Yeas: Manning
Financial scams: The House has passed the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act. The bill would create a Senior Scams Prevention Advisory Group, charged with developing educational materials for companies on how to prevent scams that target the elderly, and create an advisory office at the Federal Trade Commission with similar goals. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 396-13.
Yeas: Manning
Carbon monoxide: The House has passed the Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act to direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to provide grants for state and tribal governments to install carbon monoxide detectors in schools and residences of low-income families and the elderly. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 362-49.
Yeas: Manning
Wage discrimination: The House has passed the Paycheck Fairness Act to adopt a variety of measures aimed at preventing wage discrimination on the basis of sex or sexual status. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 217-210.
Yeas: Manning
Stem cell therapies: The House has passed the TRANSPLANT Act to reauthorize the Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Act through fiscal 2026. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 415-2.
Yeas: Manning
Controlled substances: The House has passed the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act to establish legal authority for government regulations for the distribution of controlled substances, including opioids. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 412-5.
Yeas: Manning
Small business loans: The House has passed the Microloan Improvement Act to change the Small Business Administration's microloan program, including new restrictions on loan repayment terms. The vote on Thursday, April 15, was 397-16.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Transportation official: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Polly Trottenberg to serve as deputy secretary of transportation. Trottenberg had been New York City's transportation commissioner since 2014; she was a Transportation Department official during the Obama administration. The vote on Tuesday, April 13, was 82-15.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Not voting: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
State Department: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Wendy Sherman to serve as deputy secretary of state. Sherman was under secretary of state for political affairs from 2011 to 2015, and was a State Department official in the Clinton administration. The vote on Tuesday, April 13, was 56-42.
Yeas: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Regulating financial markets: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gary Gensler to serve as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gensler chaired the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration, and previously was a Treasury Department official. The vote on Wednesday, April 14, was 53-45.
Nays: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
Environmental regulations: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brenda Mallory to serve as chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. Mallory was the Council's general counsel for the last three years of the Obama administration. The vote on Wednesday, April 14, was 53-45.
Nays: Burr
Not voting: Tillis
— Targeted News Service