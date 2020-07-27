GREENSBORO — What a difference a couple of weeks make.
When the Guilford County Board of Education last met to consider options for reopening schools, two of North Carolina's three largest school systems had announced plans to bring back students on a rotating basis using a combination of classroom and virtual instruction.
Since then, both of those districts — Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg — have switched their plans to remote learning.
Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth largest school districts, Cumberland County and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, have also settled on starting the academic year remotely.
Among the school districts geographically surrounding Guilford County, just two plan on using a hybrid of in-person instruction and remote learning when school begins on Aug. 17. The rest will start with remote learning or begin with in-person orientation sessions followed by remote learning.
Some of those districts will delay in-person instruction just a few weeks. Others are calling for longer or more open-ended delays.
"Without millions more in funding, without extra staff and without resources that are well beyond what we have the means to acquire, I think it best that we delay in-person learning for the first nine weeks of school," wrote Angela Pringle Hairston, the superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, in an open letter. "We need more time for this virus to subside."
Guilford school board members are expected to vote on a reopening plan at their virtual meeting on Tuesday. At their last meeting two weeks ago, Superintendent Sharon Contreras told the board she would like to see the district use remote learning for the first five weeks.
That would allow time for schools to better prepare for reopening and reassure parents about the safety precautions in place.
One proposal from Contreras — and her preference — is to have either grades K-8 or K-9 receive in-person instruction while leaving high school students to take online courses from home. That would, in turn, free up classroom space in high schools for the lower grades to move in and spread out.
However, Contreras said she's not sure if the district has the staffing needed to make that happen.
The idea of keeping high school students home has raised concerns for a few school board members as well as students and parents.
"I feel like I don’t learn anything from online learning," said Ryan Stevenson, a sophomore at Northwest High School. He said trying to take Spanish virtually has been especially difficult. "I'd like to go back to school if that’s possible."
The other two scenarios Contreras is proposing involve a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. In one scenario, a group of students would be in class on Mondays and Tuesdays and another group would attend Thursdays and Fridays. The days not spent in school would be devoted to distance learning.
In another scenario, two groups would attend on alternate weeks. So one group would attend a week and learn remotely the next week.
Todd Warren, the president of the Guilford County Association of Educators, said he likes starting school with five weeks of remote learning.
"That was a big relief to our members as well," he said.
Warren is supporting a petition that calls on North Carolina to maintain at least current funding and staffing levels for schools and bring the North Carolina Association of Educators into conversations on what should be required for reopening.
He said he would also would like to see the district set specific conditions that would have to be met for schools to reopen.
"The decisions we make are going to be life and death decisions right now and we need to take the time to do it right," he said.
