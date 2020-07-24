computer

Stock photo

 Illustration by Tim Rickard/News & Record

The latest High Point University Poll found that 58% of registered voters who have a job said they wouldn't be able to work from home.

The HPU Poll is based on responses from 422 registered voters who were surveyed via phone or online survey on June 15–July 2 and July 5–17. The margin of error is 6.2 percentage points.

COVID-19 and working from home

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments