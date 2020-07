Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 930 PM EDT. * AT 726 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAIN EXTENDING FROM THOMASVILLE TO HIGH POINT. THESE STORMS WERE DRIFTING SLOWLY WEST AT 5 MPH. RADAR INDICATED NEARLY 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAD FALLEN SINCE 630 PM ALONG THE RANDOLPH, GUILFORD, AND DAVIDSON COUNTY LINE. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN WILL LEAD TO URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HIGH POINT, THOMASVILLE, ARCHDALE, TRINITY, JAMESTOWN, OAK HOLLOW MARINA AND WELCOME. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FLOOD PRONE AREAS, CULBRETH AVENUE AND GRIFFITH STREET, ABBOTS CREEK AT PILOT SCHOOL ROAD, ABBOTS CREEK ON CLODFELTER ROAD, RICH CREEK ON KANOY ROAD, HAMBY CREEK AT FISHER FERRY STREET, BUSHY FORK CREEK ON CLODFELTER ROAD, AND CREEKS ALONG FRIENDSHIP LEDFORD ROAD NEAR MOTSINGER ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&