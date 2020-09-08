RALEIGH — Hundreds of ballots were accepted in North Carolina on Tuesday, making the Tar Heel State the first in the nation to kick off voting in the November general election.
County elections officials accepted 903 of the more than 606,000 ballots sent out to voters since Friday. The numbers provided by the State Board of Elections show 79 additional ballots have been returned but not yet accepted.
Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the state agency, said these dozens of unaccepted ballots could stem from voters improperly filling out their ballot or counties processing information that has not yet made its way into the statewide database.
“There is no reason at all to be concerned whatsoever," Gannon said.
As of Tuesday evening, nearly 707,000 absentee ballots have been requested from a state that has 7.1 million registered voters. Those who complete an absentee ballot are required to have one witness with them at the time they fill it out. That person must sign the witness certification before it can be properly returned. Mismatched signatures could also prompt a ballot to be rejected.
The GOP has historically done well in North Carolina mail voting, but this year the people asking for the ballots are not generally Republicans. Democrats requested more than 358,000 ballots, and independents more than 215,000. Only about 112,200 were sought by Republicans.
Voters in the state can continue to request the ballots up until Oct. 27, though that may be too close to the Nov. 3 election for them to receive the ballot and return it to their local elections office in time.
While the state accepted more than 900 ballots on Tuesday, the votes won't be tabulated until closer to the general election. The ballots will be among the first wave of votes recorded when initial counts are released after polls close on Election Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.