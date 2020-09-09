GREENSBORO — When Sherreka Clay pledged a monthly amount to the United Way of Greater Greensboro, it was because of the agency's focus on ending poverty. She was among a pool of donors who supported the nonprofit's efforts last year to fight the cause.
"I have to say it was seven or eight years ago that me and my family were under the poverty line," explained Clay, 33. "We’ve been able to help ourselves, with the help of others, and if we can help other families, that can be nice."
The N.C. A&T graduate and mother of two had forgotten that a chance to win a car came with her donation of $100 or more.
Which she won — and picks up Thursday.
"As our community continues to recover from the economic impacts of coronavirus, United Way's work to end local poverty is more important than ever before," said Bill Morrisette, who is chairing this year’s United Way campaign.
The 2020 Toyota Camry comes courtesy of an anonymous donor and Rice Toyota. This is the third year in a row that people who donate $100 or more to the United Way had a chance at winning a car.
"I read it when I signed my pledge," Clay said, "but I never win anything so I didn't think about it."
Well, that was until she got the email notifying her she was a finalist.
The morning of the announcement, all seven finalists participated in a videoconference call. Earlier, the seven had been mailed bags to open. Inside of Clay's bag was ... a Rice Toyota hat signifying she won.
Clay waved to the camera and thanked everyone.
"I was in shock," she said.
Coincidentally, her husband had been looking at a Camry when they replaced their vehicle recently.
With a laugh, Clay said the car would be his.
"One Christmas gift taken care of," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.