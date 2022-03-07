In case of emergency: New Cone center in northwest Guilford offers 'best care we can'

It will be staffed around the clock by more than 40 people, including two doctors and four assistants.

The facility also has a laboratory, CT scanner and other diagnostic equipment.

The location allows the health system to reach people who might seek care across county lines.

It's an "opportunity to be close to the Urban Loop, to be out in the northwest corner of the county, where a lot of people were sometimes crossing county lines to seek medical care," Horton said. "We can provide that care for people with more convenience.

"We're really hoping that this facility can help alleviate some of the wait times … at our other facilities so that we can provide the best care we can.”

The emergency department is part of a $97 million, 160,000-square-foot facility that will also include:

• Three swimming pools for aquatic therapy.

• A café open for breakfast, lunch and catering needs.

• Teaching kitchen to instruct families on preparing nutritious meals.