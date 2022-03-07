In case of emergency: New Cone center in northwest Guilford offers 'best care we can'

GREENSBORO — People in northwest Guilford County won’t have too far to travel if they need emergency care.
That's because Cone Health opened a free-standing emergency department at the new MedCenter Greensboro on Monday.
“We know that people want to be able to have care close to home,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health’s CEO.
The facility is located at Battleground Avenue and Drawbridge Parkway, just off Interstate 840 (also known as the Urban Loop).
Cone officials said they anticipate treating broken bones, pneumonia and chest pain among other ailments.
The facility does not have in-patient beds, so anyone who requires a hospital stay will be transferred elsewhere.
“We still can treat any and all emergencies that come through the door,” said Dr. Courtney Horton, medical director of the facility.
Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said insurance should cover any immediate medical need, such as catheterization for a heart attack victim.
MedCenter Greensboro offers 16 treatment rooms, two behavioral health rooms, one trauma room and a forensic nursing evidence collection suite for sexual assault victims.
It will be staffed around the clock by more than 40 people, including two doctors and four assistants.
The facility also has a laboratory, CT scanner and other diagnostic equipment.
The location allows the health system to reach people who might seek care across county lines.
It's an "opportunity to be close to the Urban Loop, to be out in the northwest corner of the county, where a lot of people were sometimes crossing county lines to seek medical care," Horton said. "We can provide that care for people with more convenience.
"We're really hoping that this facility can help alleviate some of the wait times … at our other facilities so that we can provide the best care we can.”
The emergency department is part of a $97 million, 160,000-square-foot facility that will also include:
• Three swimming pools for aquatic therapy.
• A café open for breakfast, lunch and catering needs.
• Teaching kitchen to instruct families on preparing nutritious meals.
• Supervised recreation services for children, including an indoor playground, available while parents are in appointments or attending classes. (Babysitting is currently available.)
• Health and fitness center.
• Pharmacy.
Medical services include primary care, OB/GYN, sports medicine, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, behavioral health counseling and other specialties.
“And that was the whole concept of this design,” Cagle said. “People will be able to access quick and easy emergency care here, as well as easy primary care in this facility.”
Although not all of the services are currently open, Cagle said nearly everything will be in place by the end of spring.
Cone Health has one other free-standing emergency department in the area — Cone Health MedCenter High Point, which has 12 exam rooms. However, that location doesn't have the health and wellness options available at the Greensboro facility.
“So we're gonna perfect it here and then spread it,” Cagle said.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.