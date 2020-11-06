Invasive bass species poses threat to native bigmouth and smallmouth bass in Belews Lake

This initial interbreed “temporarily produces a wave of really big Alabama bass,” Hodges said, around four or five pounds. But that weight drops to a pound or less as the Alabama bass resumes breeding with its own species and its greater numbers increase competition for food.

“Up front, (fishermen) were getting the best of both worlds," Hodges said. "They were getting Alabama bass that were reaching good sizes, and they were still catching largemouth bass just like they used to.”

But biologists studying Belews Lake started seeing the impact in 2017, when they observed a dramatic decline in 1- and 2-year-old largemouth bass.

“That’s when we really hit the panic button,” Hodges said.

And, with Belews Lake discharging into the Dan River, he worries about the impact interbreeding will have on its smallmouth bass population.

“It’s one of our better fisheries in the state,” Hodges said. “People come from all over to fish for smallmouth bass there.”

Next year, officials plan to conduct a survey of the river with genetic testing to see if the interbreeding already is occurring.