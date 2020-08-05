More than 70 people gathered Wednesday night at a vigil in downtown Winston-Salem's Bailey Park to honor John Elliott Neville and his family. The participants called for justice for Neville, who died in December after injuries he sustained at the Forsyth County jail.
The vigil took place after video footage was released earlier Wednesday that showed Neville saying, "I can't breathe," dozens of times over three minutes while he was in a "hog-tie" restraint position inside a jail cell.
Neville, 56, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death.
During Wednesday's vigil, participants turned on cellphone flashlights and sang songs. Three speakers urged the participants to seek justice for Neville's death.
The Rev. Willard Bass, the executive director of the Institute for Dismantling Racism, said he was awed by the diversity of the vigil's participants.
"God created us all in God's image," Bass said. "He calls us to the task. I yearn to have justice and accountability."
Terrance Hawkins, a member of the Drum Major Alliance, said he was disturbed that it took more than six months for the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office to bring charges in the case and for the video footage of events leading to Neville's death to be publicly released.
"White supremacy continues to have its way in this city, in this state, in this country and in this world," Hawkins said. "We want justice, and we want it now."
Bushi Yamato, a Buddist monk, sat on the grass as he delivered his speech.
"There is a great deal of energy in this circle," Yamato said. "Take this energy and be brave with it."
The United States cannot be a great nation if its mistreats people, Yamato said.
"In 2020, they are still killing us like it's 1965," Yamato said. "It takes human beings to fix this."
The people responsible for Neville's death will be held accountable, Yamato said.
"They can no longer kill you," he said.
Tremaine Stubbs, one of Neville's sons, read a statement at the vigil.
"There is no reason that a grown man should be calling for his mama when she is no longer with us," Stubbs said in part. "I can't breathe man. My daddy is gone for no reason."
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Brienne Neville (from left), embraces Kristopher Brown-Neville while Tre Stubbs and Sierra Gulley console each other during a love rally for their father, John Neville, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Rilee Gulley, 4, daughter of John Neville’s stepdaughter Sierra Gulley, waves a flower to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Tre Stubbs, son of John Neville, and Sierra Gulley, step-daughter of Neville, console each other during a love rally for their father on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Emily Barnes holds a flower over her chest as she participates in a die-in for nearly nine minutes with fellow occupiers during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
William Herring and fellow demonstrators wave to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Keagan Dillon, 4, cousin of John Neville, sits on his father, Chris Dillon’s, shoulders during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Asher Hall holds up a flower as Winston-Salem police officers gather on their bicycles across the street during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Tre Stubbs, son of John Neville, chants with fellow demonstrators during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Asher Hall holds a flower during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Sean Neville, son of John Neville, speaks about his father during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
William Herring raises his fist and chants during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Tre Stubbs, son of John Neville, hugs Lisa Konczal after she expressed her condolences to him during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Chloe Nickles holds a flower in the air as she stands outside of the Forsyth County Detention Center with fellow demonstrators during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Shirley Jordan-Joyner, aunt of John Neville, wipes away tears as Sean Neville, son of John Neville, speaks about his father during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Sean Neville, son of John Neville, speaks about his father during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Barbara McCollum, a family friend, consoles Kristopher Brown-Neville, son of John Neville, and his mother, Angela Brown, during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Brittany Battle speaks during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
A wilted flower rests on the ground near the feet of Kristopher Brown-Neville, son of John Neville, during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Tre Stubbs, son of John Neville, shares a poem about his father during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Sara Hines speaks during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Barbara McCollum, a family friend, consoles Kristopher Brown-Neville, son of John Neville, and his mother, Angela Brown, while Sean Neville, son of John Neville, speaks about his father during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Joe Robak helps block traffic as demonstrators cross the street on the pedestrian crosswalk during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Kristopher Brown-Neville, son of John Neville, chants with fellow demonstrators outside of the Forsyth County Detention Center during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Keagan Dillon, 4, holds the hands of his mother, Ceratha Dillon, who is a cousin of John Neville, and father, Chris Dillon, during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Sierra Gulley, stepdaughter of John Neville, holds up a t-shirt that reads “John E. Neville Say His Name” as she stands outside the Forsyth County Detention Center with fellow demonstrators during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Sean Neville, son of John Neville, hugs Shirley Jordan-Joyner, aunt of John Neville, during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Tre Stubbs, son of John Neville, walks away after sharing a poem about his father during a love rally for John Neville’s family at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Brienne Neville, daughter of John Neville, hugs Sierra Gulley, stepdaughter of John Neville, during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Rilee Gulley, 4, daughter of John Neville’s stepdaughter Sierra Gulley, stands with Kristopher Brown-Neville, son of John Neville, and waves to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Brittany Battle burns sage while Angela Brown, mother of Kristopher Brown-Neville, embraces family during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Sara Hines shouts “I can’t breathe” and “mama” as she participates in a die-in with fellow occupiers during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Kristopher Brown-Neville, son of John Neville, embraces his mother, Angela Brown, during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Love Rally for John Neville's Family
Brienne Neville (right), daughter of John Neville, hugs Sara Hines after reading a poem written about her father during a love rally for John Neville’s family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.