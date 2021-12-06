It took years, and millions, for Greensboro's megasite to land Toyota

It's the first time in a decade of effort that a company has come to stay after several made disappointing choices to locate elsewhere.

Local and state leaders had to offer the company free access to water and sewer lines and up to $430 million in other incentives to locate their plant here.

And while it's not the bona fide auto plant local leaders had wanted, Toyota is a marquee name that vindicates the state and the region as an economic player with the clout to attract top-flight car companies.

Ten years. That's roughly how long local and state leaders have been waiting, and hoping, for Monday's announcement.

It seemed like it might never happen, especially in the last couple of years as news concerning the megasite had become nonexistent.

“Good things come to those who wait," Gov. Roy Cooper said during the announcement at the proposed site, saying the production will help North Carolina meet its goal as a clean-energy leader. “We hope in the future everything that goes around the battery plant will be part of this as well."