GREENSBORO — William Steven Allen Jr. says the Planning Board is a valuable outlet where residents can feel free to talk about growth issues that affect their homes and neighborhoods.
But Allen, its chairman, also knows that the board operates in the shadows of the Zoning Commission and City Council.
Despite his mixed feelings, Allen knows it’s time for the board to go, and he will be saying goodbye to the other eight members when the panel is dissolved after the last meeting in September.
For more than 50 years, the Planning Board, a group appointed by City Council, has served several functions. It has helped the city evaluate its long-range development plans, kept watch on how bond money is spent and served as a sounding board when developers want a change in zoning.
But it mostly made recommendations to the City Council or Zoning Commission, which have the real power to approve or deny those requests.
On Tuesday, City Council will vote on a series of measures designed to push most of the Planning Board’s business to council, the Zoning Commission — another board appointed by council — or to city staff that already compiles research on every zoning issue.
As is often the case, losing a layer of government has its disadvantages.
Allen said the Planning Board was often the group that heard public concerns about a potential growth issue that could be distilled and sent on to council or the Zoning Commission. It was, in effect, a friendly forum for the public.
“We didn’t make the final decisions, but sometimes we would be part of the process where most of the information would be divulged publicly,” he said.
When issues reach the higher-profile Zoning Commission or council, even the atmosphere in the meeting chamber can be intimidating to speakers.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan initiated the change, however, after she looked at other North Carolina cities and realized Greensboro is one of the only major municipalities that has a Zoning Commission and a Planning Board.
“I thought it would be more business friendly if we could skip that step,” Vaughan said.
She brought in representatives from the Greensboro Neighborhood Congress, real estate industry and other groups that might be affected.
Every one of them, she said, could see value in dissolving the Planning Board.
The Neighborhood Congress, however, was concerned that losing the board would reduce the public's outlets to talk about development issues. And residents, Vaughan said, would like to see more diversity on the Zoning Commission, which is dominated by people from the real estate and development industries.
“We need to dig a little deeper,” Vaughan said, “and make sure that our Hispanic population is being represented and other populations that we don’t normally hear from.”
This year, the Planning Board wrapped up some of its most important work. It was one of the groups that led the two-year effort to write a new comprehensive plan for zoning and development that the city will use as a guide for the next 20 years.
Where prior comprehensive plans were maps that dictated firmly where different types of development could be placed, the new plan is more of a guideline designed to be one factor when making zoning decisions.
That makes the Planning Board’s advisory role a little less valuable.
Allen, Vaughan and others agree that by pushing some of the Planning Board’s business elsewhere, that work can be accomplished more smoothly.
Marc Isaacson, a former chairman of the Planning Board, said that some types of business involved many public hearings before the panel.
“That is the kind of thing where the Planning Board took an active role in the process,” he said, “but ultimately the council made the decision.”
