"It's hectic": Guilford County election officials prepare for an Election Day unlike any other

GREENSBORO — With COVID-19 looming and the most contentious presidential race in America's history on the ballot, Election Day is shaping up to look a bit different this year.
Take precinct G30 in Guilford County, for example. When people turn onto Pisgah Church Road to cast their votes on Election Day, signs at the polling site at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church will direct them to enter through a side door and exit through the double doors of the Fellowship Hall on Tuesday.
In past years, voters both arrived and left through the double doors, but this year, stickers on the linoleum floor mark a clear path to follow — one that allows masked voters to keep six feet apart from one another at all times.
When it’s time to leave, instead of a sticker, people will walk out with the pen in hand that they used to cast their ballot, ensuring no two people touch the same pen.
And because of the record-breaking number of people who voted early — 1,100 out of the G30 precinct's 1,700 registered voters — there's a chance voters won’t have to wait too long in line.
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
Ivan Cutler, chief precinct judge for the G30 precinct, was busy setting up the area Monday afternoon. Cutler has been volunteering on Election Day since the mid-90s.
"There could probably be 400 to 500 (voters) tomorrow," Cutler said, considering voter totals from past election years.
While social distancing makes the process look a little different than past years, he expects it to run just as smoothly as it has in the past.
In an email Monday, Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt pointed out the uniqueness of this year's election.
"It’s the size of the by-mail, it’s the huge rush at that beginning of early voting — but tailing off," Collicutt said. "It’s precinct officials doing nearly all virtual training, it’s becoming logistics and supply chain experts on PPE!"
PPE supplies — hand sanitizer and face masks, along with face shields for volunteers who opt to wear them — filled a large container at the G30 precinct.
Collicutt said officials were busy getting the last of their supplies set up at their polling places Monday. "It's hectic, but necessary for tomorrow to go off well," he said.
According to the Board of Election's official count on their website, by the end of early voting on Saturday, 191,186 voters in Guilford County had participated in early voting at the 25 early voting sites.
"That's over 21,000 more than we had four years ago, so that was a lot," Collicutt said.
The largest turn out for early voters was on the first day of early voting, Oct. 15, which saw 16,939 votes cast. In the 2016 general election, a total of 258,000 ballots were cast, which included early voting, absentee ballots and voting on Election Day.
At Monday's Board of Elections meeting, Collicutt and the board reviewed several absentee ballots during the meeting, voting on whether or not to accept them as is. One lacked a complete address. There was an issue with a signature on another ballot. Members of the board noted that they'd sent out letters or made calls to certain people, letting them know of an issue with their ballot.
The debate between the board members over the ballots illustrated a potential problem with voting absentee. But of the thousands of absentee ballots cast in Guilford County, the Board of Elections only took issue with a select few ballots during the meeting Monday.
For people like Lee Zacharias, who encountered voter frustration this election season, the problem wasn't with how she filled out her ballot or signed her name. It was that she never received an absentee ballot in the first place.
Zacharias first dropped off a request for an absentee ballot at the Board of Elections on Aug. 20, but the 75-year-old hadn't received one by the end of September. She was told her ballot would be voided and a new one would be mailed out, but she never received one.
According to Zacharias, she checked BallotTrax, an online service people can use to track their ballot, and saw that the ballot was never voided and a replacement was never sent.
"I never received the absentee ballot that was supposedly mailed before I voted in person on Oct. 16," Zacharias said in an email. "Immediately after I voted, BallotTrax listed the absentee ballot I never received as 'spoiled.'" Spoiled is a term used when a ballot is no longer usable.
Zacharias said she applied for the absentee ballot not because she was afraid of getting sick with the coronavirus, but because she is sick.
She calls the incident an example of voter suppression and blames the Guilford County Board of Elections.
"I should not have had to go to the poll," she said.
