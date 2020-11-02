"It's hectic": Guilford County election officials prepare for an Election Day unlike any other

The largest turn out for early voters was on the first day of early voting, Oct. 15, which saw 16,939 votes cast. In the 2016 general election, a total of 258,000 ballots were cast, which included early voting, absentee ballots and voting on Election Day.

At Monday's Board of Elections meeting, Collicutt and the board reviewed several absentee ballots during the meeting, voting on whether or not to accept them as is. One lacked a complete address. There was an issue with a signature on another ballot. Members of the board noted that they'd sent out letters or made calls to certain people, letting them know of an issue with their ballot.

The debate between the board members over the ballots illustrated a potential problem with voting absentee. But of the thousands of absentee ballots cast in Guilford County, the Board of Elections only took issue with a select few ballots during the meeting Monday.

For people like Lee Zacharias, who encountered voter frustration this election season, the problem wasn't with how she filled out her ballot or signed her name. It was that she never received an absentee ballot in the first place.