GREENSBORO — Finally.
It's been a long time since anyone has shed a drop of sweat in a gym. But that's coming to an end.
Bowling alleys and skating rinks, too, will soon be back to their normal, noisy selves.
Museums and aquariums? You weren't forgotten.
As for yoga studios, well, we know what's behind that collective exhale: It's a sigh of relief.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper made official what many have been demanding for months. Those businesses are allowed to reopen starting Friday at 5 p.m.
So, mark your calendars — and welcome to Phase 2.5.
Cooper's announcement was one more small step in North Carolina ultimately returning to some semblance of normalcy since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Since then, the state, like the rest of the country, has tried to ride out the pandemic, often with controversial and politically-charged results.
That's why Tuesday's news was met with joy by some, but consternation from others who viewed it as coming too late.
“It’s long overdue,” said Laura Ellison, who operates a Title Boxing Club franchise in Greensboro.
Paul Kreins, owner of a Mooresville bowling alley, called Cooper's announcement "100% political" and "a joke."
Still, the executive order put to rest what many have been pressuring the Democratic governor to do, including top Republican leaders. What Cooper had repeatedly denied them, pointing to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.
In recent weeks, though, the outlook had started to change. Citing flattening numbers of COVID-19 cases, Cooper said Tuesday that North Carolina was equipped to further open its economy.
“Because of our stable numbers, we’re ready to take a careful step forward,” he said in a news conference.
But it's only a step. Gyms and other indoor recreational facilities can be open, but at a reduced 30% capacity. However, these are businesses that haven't seen a soul since the early days of the pandemic.
Ellison said requiring fitness centers to remain closed for so long has been devastating.
“We’re thrilled to not be villainized anymore,” she said.
On Tuesday, two local museums announced intentions to reopen, but not on Friday. The International Civil Rights Center & Museum more than likely will open on Saturday morning while the Greensboro History Museum is looking to Sept. 12.
Across the city, Cooper's directive will mean other changes, some large but mostly small.
The executive order increases the number of people allowed to gather indoors from 10 to 25 and the number of people who can assemble outdoors from 25 to 50.
Cooper’s directive also allows playgrounds to reopen and museums and aquariums to operate at 50% capacity.
But bars, movie theaters and nightclubs have to stay shuttered. For now.
Look for that to probably change in Phase 3.
"We know that some businesses are still closed and that people are hurting," Cooper said. "And the more we can do to slow the spread of this virus, the faster we can turn this dimmer switch and let everything open."
