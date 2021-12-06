It's official: Greensboro-Randolph Megasite to be new home of Toyota plant

LIBERTY — After years in the making — and now, millions — the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite has finally landed a major manufacturer.
Toyota's announcement to build a battery plant on Monday afternoon — in what became the worst-kept secret in the state — brings a mixture of celebration, relief and vindication for a Triad economic development community that has been working for 10 years to develop this massive bait for an auto company.
The region has dozens of smaller industrial parks and vacant properties. And many residents have wondered why so much effort, money and energy has focused on roughly 1,900 undeveloped acres outside a major city in the Randolph County countryside.
But economic development professionals are, by nature, not completely satisfied with incremental growth.
"Toyota could have chosen anywhere in the United States for this first battery plant and they chose us," said Gov. Roy Cooper at the 1,800-acre site in Liberty in front of scores of local, regional and state dignitaries.
Executives from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce to the Piedmont Triad Partnership have recruited thousands of jobs from warehousing to textile research to this area during the period when they've held the megasite as their ultimate project.
The late David Powell, president of the Triad Partnership in 2011, wanted a "game changer" that would bring a seismic shift to the region's economy and put it on par with the new economy emerging in regions around the country.
Powell, whose days in the Triad would end amid embezzlement charges at the partnership and, ultimately, suicide at a family home in Kure Beach, was nonetheless onto something.
And that would take a suitor like a car manufacturing plant on a massive, unspoiled site that could be developed and offered like a prize to the highest bidder.
A car manufacturer — think BMW in South Carolina or Mercedes-Benz in Alabama — creates direct, stable jobs for local workers but it does three other things: It attracts other businesses to a region that can supply that company, it usually causes governments to spend hundreds of millions on transportation and education upgrades in the region and, not least, gives states and regions bragging rights among other winners.
But five North Carolina governors, many secretaries of commerce and countless economic development officials have come close but ended up empty-handed as other Southeastern states bagged car manufacturers.
The Triad was on the cusp of a massive win three years and 11 months ago when the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite seemed sure to be home to a $1.6 billion project between Toyota and Mazda.
It was later revealed that incentives including free land at the megasite and state tax breaks would have added up to a $1.5 billion package.
But the company chose a site near Huntsville, Ala., not far from a Toyota factory that was then building 700,000 engines a year.
It seems that another carmaker had located a project in a state already blessed with auto assembly and component factories.
Still, a plant that makes batteries for electric cars is not a full-scale automotive manufacturer.
But batteries are essentially the car engines of the future and Toyota and the Triad are betting that this more unconventional industrial win will make this region part of the foundation of a new era for clean vehicles.
Toyota said three weeks ago that 24% of its vehicles worldwide are electrified and it announced the first of a new line of electric vehicles will go on sale in 2022.
And incentives packages passed by the General Assembly and Randolph County Monday and in November hint that a "Phase II" for the battery manufacturer could bring the company's investment to around $3 billion, suggesting Toyota has far-reaching plans for the Triad.
As Alabama proved, incentives aren't everything to a car company when it's choosing where to located.
Reports said that Alabama offered less than $400 million for the plant that bypassed North Carolina's $1.5 billion. That suggested that being close to other manufacturers is equally important.
That's why local officials went through the grinding work of buying the megasite land from well over 60 property owners, many who did not want to sell. Advocates for the megasite also had to face a group of Randolph County residents who mounted a "No Megasite" campaign that spilled into one public hearing that lasted six hours before the county commissioners voted anyway to buy several hundred acres in the megasite region.
But the failure to recruit the Toyota-Mazda plant four years ago left a well-trained team with all the assets it needed to catch the next viable project.
First, the megasite is more polished than ever with well-maintained farm fields and woodlands on a bluff overlooking much of the surrounding countryside.
And many of the same economic development players who have worked through the site's development are still in place, including former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin, the pivotal figure in the entire saga of the megasite.
Melvin, who is president of the Joseph Bryan Foundation and its Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation, has, since the beginning, wanted to help lead the region out of the devastating industrial collapse of the 1990s and early 2000s, when as many as 90,000 textile, tobacco and furniture jobs disappeared amid globalization and changing consumer tastes.
He has used his decades of good will and influence to build a group that could respond quickly when any prospect came to town.
With him is a seasoned team of economic recruiters from Chris Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for seven years, Brent Christensen, CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce who has been in place during the development of the megasite and other local leaders who build consistency into the recruitment process.
To be clear, a battery plant is not a full-blown auto manufacturer.
But when it became clear that not every major project would feature putting wheels on finished cars, the local team took pains to say that other substantial investments can be "transformative" as well to the local economy.
And Toyota is a marquee name, suggesting this region is attractive to the best companies in the world.
It's a different story today than it was in 2017, when Toyota-Mazda was looking at the megasite.
The megasite was still coming together. Department of Transportation engineers had designed interchanges to connect the 1,900-acre property in Randolph County to U.S. 421.
The city of Greensboro was buying land to route water and sewer lines.
And Duke Energy had worked out a complex and expensive plan to get massive amounts of power there.
Just before the 2018 announcement, Randolph County bought 141 acres for $3.5 million to finally get all the land in the site under control of the developing groups: Randolph, the North Carolina Railroad Co. and the Greensboro-High Point Megasite.
Since then, Greensboro has all-but wrapped up its water property acquisition and Duke Energy has begun installing the pylons that will route existing power lines around a potential manufacturing plant.
Apparently megasite construction is also ready. Construction equipment began arriving last week on the site in anticipation of an announcement.
A resident also noticed signs waiting to be installed on one of the two-lane country roads that bisects the property.
One of those signs said, "Road Closed."
Staff writer Jamie Biggs contributed to this report.