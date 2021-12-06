It's official: Greensboro-Randolph Megasite to be new home of Toyota plant

Reports said that Alabama offered less than $400 million for the plant that bypassed North Carolina's $1.5 billion. That suggested that being close to other manufacturers is equally important.

That's why local officials went through the grinding work of buying the megasite land from well over 60 property owners, many who did not want to sell. Advocates for the megasite also had to face a group of Randolph County residents who mounted a "No Megasite" campaign that spilled into one public hearing that lasted six hours before the county commissioners voted anyway to buy several hundred acres in the megasite region.

But the failure to recruit the Toyota-Mazda plant four years ago left a well-trained team with all the assets it needed to catch the next viable project.

First, the megasite is more polished than ever with well-maintained farm fields and woodlands on a bluff overlooking much of the surrounding countryside.

And many of the same economic development players who have worked through the site's development are still in place, including former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin, the pivotal figure in the entire saga of the megasite.