'It's time': This Greensboro agency put a 'dent' in fighting domestic abuse, but no more

Former Mayor Yvonne Johnson got the City Council to pass a resolution naming the first Saturday in November in honor of the foundation and its work. Hers was not the only group working on the issue, but Shipman was able to put a face on it and galvanize people in the community.

"I think she really threw a lot of light on this particular case, and by doing that I think people thought about domestic violence more than perhaps they had," Johnson said at the time.

The personable Shipman, well-known in the community, had ideas that would prevent victims from struggling alone.

She is also known for asking people to "Paint the City Purple" in October — the color for domestic violence victims — to show there's no place for abuse in the community.

In 2010, the Women to Women Initiative, an endowment funded by a group of women philanthropists working through the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, gave the advocacy group $25,000 — Shipman's first big grant.

The money also kept the doors open, helping victims of domestic violence receive services ranging from referrals to help filling out the paperwork for a restraining order.