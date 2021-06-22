'It's time': This Greensboro agency put a 'dent' in fighting domestic abuse, but no more

GREENSBORO — Portia Shipman can barely say the word.
Retiring.
As in "retiring" the volunteer-run nonprofit that has won awards for helping domestic violence victims.
"I've cried a lot of tears since this decision," Shipman said.
Shipman founded the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence in 2007 shortly after standing with Jackson's mother as police searched a backyard for the remains of the former high school honor student and homecoming queen. Shipman, a friend of Jackson, wanted something good to come from the horrific crime — such as others in abusive relationships seeing themselves in Jackson's plight and doing something before it's too late.
The nonprofit's education and awareness campaign was later picked up by popular television programs.
The TV One cable network debuted "Fatal Attraction," a reenactment of the crime in 2018. It features interviews with Shipman, prosecutor Howard Neumann and half a dozen others, and helped the foundation reach a national audience.
Oxygen television's "Buried in the Backyard" came next in 2019 and the Investigation Discovery Network followed with an episode in 2020.
Shipman, who turns 60 this year, wants to spend more time on dreams she set aside. Such as being a grandmother to eight — four more than when she started the organization. But she's also already signed up to help produce webinars and speak on college campuses about her friend and potentially abusive relationships.
"To help them open their eyes," Shipman said. "To give them a perspective and also teach them about red flags and loving yourself."
The organization was applauded for being unconventional in drawing attention to domestic violence, such as putting up billboards to coincide with the January prison release of DeCarlo Rayshaun Bennett 13 years after his conviction in the death of Jackson, whose body was buried in his mother's backyard.
"We know Sherri is dancing around heaven," Shipman said.
****
Shipman didn't have a college degree or professional experience when she got started. Still, she knew she was helping people who might not reach out to other agencies.
People were drawn to her storytelling and straight talk.
Depending on the audience, her words might quiet a crowd, make them laugh and even drop their heads.
Too many women, she tells them, are dangerously and routinely letting their guard down when there are signs of an unhealthy relationship: controlling behavior, anger issues and repeated apologies that the next beating won't happen again.
It had happened to her.
"If he hits you," she told one audience of college students, "he could have it in him to kill you."
She knows her words reach people because they often approach her after discussions and workshops.
But it takes a lot of time and energy to keep a grassroots organization going.
The foundation was seeded that day she stood with Clara Jackson, Sherri's mom.
Jackson, whose parents live in Morganton, had come to Greensboro as a freshman at UNCG. She had met Bennett in high school while both were living in Durham. Years later, in Greensboro, they ran into each other at a nightclub.
Soon, they were dating. The two had dated for months when her best friend saw Bennett hit Jackson for the first time and called police.
Jackson, who had never been in a violent relationship before, was planning to move to Atlanta, where her sister lived. But she didn't get the chance.
Jackson disappeared the same day Bennett went to court to face assault charges involving that incident.
A few weeks after Jackson's disappearance, police found blood in the trunk of Bennett's car and arrested him after it was matched to Jackson.
That June, Shipman was watching the late TV news when she heard a reporter say police had gotten a tip that a missing woman's body might be in a backyard off Pine Meadows Court.
Shipman knew they had to be talking about Jackson.
Earlier that afternoon, Bennett's lawyer had approached Neumann, the prosecutor, with a handdrawn map of where to find the missing woman's body in exchange for dropping first-degree murder charges.
Jackson's parents were in court the next morning when Neumann outlined the plea deal before a judge.
Shipman, there as well, had settled into a seat in the back of the courtroom and heard Bennett confess to strangling Jackson and claim it was an accident.
Under the deal, the 29-year-old Bennett would plead guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for telling police where he buried Jackson. Doing that would get him out of prison in his early 40s.
The Jacksons walking out of the courtroom that day, with Clara clutching a picture of her daughter, reminded Shipman of a funeral procession.
Shipman introduced herself and later asked Clara if she wanted to go to the house on Pine Meadows Court while police looked for her daughter's body.
When they pulled into the neighborhood, the section of the street nearest the house had been cordoned off by yellow tape. An officer recognized the Jackson family and allowed them — with Clara grabbing Shipman's hand — to cross the police tape.
The officer began telling them it could take a few days before a body was found. His map hadn't led them to anything.
Later, a police car with Bennett inside pulled up.
The moment was surreal.
"He pointed down right there at the opening of the gate," Shipman said.
Within the hour, the dirt yielded human remains in a makeshift grave.
****
A week later, Shipman was back in front of the house leading a candlelight vigil for victims, survivors — and anyone else impacted by domestic violence.
"The system failed another domestic violence victim, and it happened to be somebody I knew," Shipman said. "I had to do something."
The candlelight vigil caught the attention of people willing to set up a nonprofit in Jackson's name.
Others helped send her to a domestic violence conference in Washington, D.C. The statistics and voices of victims touched her in a way she hadn't expected.
"I didn't realize I was a survivor until I heard those stories," Shipman said. "I kept seeing myself in some of the stories."
She joined the Guilford nonprofit Consortium, which also provided training to her board members.
Former Mayor Yvonne Johnson got the City Council to pass a resolution naming the first Saturday in November in honor of the foundation and its work. Hers was not the only group working on the issue, but Shipman was able to put a face on it and galvanize people in the community.
"I think she really threw a lot of light on this particular case, and by doing that I think people thought about domestic violence more than perhaps they had," Johnson said at the time.
The personable Shipman, well-known in the community, had ideas that would prevent victims from struggling alone.
She is also known for asking people to "Paint the City Purple" in October — the color for domestic violence victims — to show there's no place for abuse in the community.
In 2010, the Women to Women Initiative, an endowment funded by a group of women philanthropists working through the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, gave the advocacy group $25,000 — Shipman's first big grant.
The money also kept the doors open, helping victims of domestic violence receive services ranging from referrals to help filling out the paperwork for a restraining order.
"That was the last big grant we got before COVID funds," Shipman said. "People were donating privately and those donations — $5, $10, $100 — kept it going. People were volunteering. We had interns.
"I'm so grateful."
She recalls a young woman who introduced herself as "Lora" showing up one day and asking what she could do.
"I worked her — I really worked her," Shipman said of different assignments in the office before later finding out the volunteer was Lora Cubbage, a former Guilford County assistant district attorney who had prosecuted domestic violence cases and just wanted to help.
Cubbage is now Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage.
Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson is a mentor. The list to speak at Shipman's retirement gathering includes Greensboro's police chief, the county's sheriff and the current mayor.
"Her legacy lives on," Clara Jackson said of her daughter as a result of Shipman. "She did not become voiceless because of what he did to her. Portia Shipman gave her a big voice."
****
Shipman had tried to step away before.
By 2016, she was tired. The cost of keeping the foundation running was taking a personal and financial toll. She had run it out of her home for seven years to save the cost of leasing space.
It was then that twin daughters Torri and Terri sat her down.
Torri was at first hesitant to have the conversation with her mother.
"I was, like, who am I to take away someone's vision?" Torri said.
"But she was working around the clock," Terri added. "It was almost unhealthy."
Shipman thought there were many more women to reach for her to give up.
"We could say we made our dent," Terri urged their mother. "We could say we've taken it this far."
And eventually Shipman agreed.
Then the call came from a couple wanting to donate a house to the organization.
She would hold on a little longer.
More recently, Shipman looked around at all the other efforts that they had influenced or helped to birth that are now focused on domestic violence and decided that the time was right to take a different role in the movement.
She is divvying the resources and educational materials to three local groups, including I Am a Queen Foundation and the Title XI program at A&T.
"It's time," she said.
